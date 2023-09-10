India and Pakistan are set to face off once again in the Asia Cup 2023 today.

The match will be played at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo at 02.30pm (Pakistan Standard Time).

Last week, rain washed out the India vs Pakistan group stage match in Pallekele therefore the focus will be on the rain gods this time.

However, this time the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) has added a reserve day for the blockbuster clash between India and Pakistan.

Rahul, Bumrah likely to return

If the weather clears up in Colombo today, India will test out the readiness of KL Rahul and Jasprit Bumrah for the ODI World Cup.

Rahul hasn't played in an ODI since March while Bumrah hasn't bowled in one since July. And in order to accommodate Rahul in the XI, India's team management might have to bench Ishan Kishan, who has reeled off four half-centuries in his last four innings in the format.

Pakistan Squad:

Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam (capt), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Agha Salman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf

India Squad:

Shubman Gill, Rohit Sharma (capt), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj