Search

Pakistan

Shehbaz Sharif 'beats cancer'

Web Desk 12:15 AM | 9 Sep, 2023
Shehbaz Sharif
Source: Twitter

LONDON – The doctor treating Shehbaz Sharif's cancer has told him that all his tests are negative and there is no recurrence of the disease.

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif reached London on August 20 and underwent several cancer-related tests as part of his annual checkup. His latest tests have been seen by Dr Martyn Caplin — a renowned cancer specialist. 

It is to be noted that the former prime minister was diagnosed with a very rare and dangerous form of cancer called "Adenocarcinoid" back in 2000.

The PML-N leader was treated at Sloane Kettering Hospital in New York in 2003 for many months.  

The New York doctors had advised Shehbaz to get himself regularly checked up in London by Dr Caplin, who is a Professor of Gastroenterology and GI Tumour Neuroendocrinology. Since then the former premier has been getting his cancer tests done every year.

“Dr Martyn Caplin has shared the good news that Shehbaz Sharif is cancer-free and there is no recurrence,” said a source in Wellington Hospital, St John's Wood, where Shehbaz has been visiting frequently.

Furthermore, the former Punjab chief minister has his back-spine-related checkups scheduled for the next week on Harley Street at the clinic where he has been getting checked up regularly, the source added.

It is pertinent to mention that Shehbaz will be returning to Pakistan once his next round of checkups — which are not related to cancer — is completed in about ten days.

Since reaching London, the former premier has met his elder brother and PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif and discussed key political developments in the run-up to the general elections.

Shedding light on Nawaz's return, The PML-N president said that his brother will be returning to Pakistan in October this year.

During his stay in London, the former prime minister along with his brother Nawaz, had also met with GCSE top scorer and world record holder Mahnoor Cheema.

Shehbaz is in London on a 10-day visit for his medical treatment and to meet his elder brother and the PML-N supremo.

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Facebook Comments

Pakistan

09:19 AM | 9 Sep, 2023

Nawaz Sharif announces return to Pakistan in October to lead election ...

08:29 PM | 25 Aug, 2023

Nawaz Sharif will come to Pakistan in October: Shehbaz

02:24 PM | 23 Aug, 2023

Pakistani cops arrest two suspects in Sara Sharif murder case; prime ...

02:40 PM | 21 Aug, 2023

Hareem Shah leaks private video ‘of former PM Shehbaz Sharif’

09:46 AM | 21 Aug, 2023

Shehbaz arrives in UK to hold consultations with Nawaz Sharif

12:21 AM | 15 Aug, 2023

Transgender person 'beats rickhaw driver to death' in Lahore

Advertisement

Latest

11:21 AM | 9 Sep, 2023

Weather update for Lahore

Horoscope

09:03 AM | 9 Sep, 2023

Daily Horoscope - 9 September 2023

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on September 9, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on September 9, 2023 (Saturday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 301.9 305.15
Euro EUR 323.8 327
UK Pound Sterling GBP 379.5 383.3
U.A.E Dirham AED 85.5 86.3
Saudi Riyal SAR 80.7 81.5
Australian Dollar AUD 198 200
Bahrain Dinar BHD 816.3 824.3
Canadian Dollar CAD 228.8 230
China Yuan CNY 41.79 42.19
Danish Krone DKK 44.04 44.44
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 39.15 39.5
Indian Rupee INR 3.69 3.8
Japanese Yen JPY 2.2 2.29
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 995.05 1004.05
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 65.72 66.32
New Zealand Dollar NZD 180.54 182.54
Norwegians Krone NOK 28.83 29.13
Omani Riyal OMR 798.42 806.42
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 83.54 84.24
Singapore Dollar SGD 220 223
Swedish Korona SEK 28.16 28.46
Swiss Franc CHF 343.8 346.3
Thai Bhat THB 8.63 8.78

Gold & Silver Rate

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today – 9 September 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 212,500 on Saturday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs182,185.

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs162,835 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 189,932.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

Today Gold Price in Pakistan - 9 September 2023

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 212,500 PKR 2,650
Karachi PKR 212,500 PKR 2,650
Islamabad PKR 212,500 PKR 2,650
Peshawar PKR 212,500 PKR 2,650
Quetta PKR 212,500 PKR 2,650
Sialkot PKR 212,500 PKR 2,650
Attock PKR 212,500 PKR 2,650
Gujranwala PKR 212,500 PKR 2,650
Jehlum PKR 212,500 PKR 2,650
Multan PKR 212,500 PKR 2,650
Bahawalpur PKR 212,500 PKR 2,650
Gujrat PKR 212,500 PKR 2,650
Nawabshah PKR 212,500 PKR 2,650
Chakwal PKR 212,500 PKR 2,650
Hyderabad PKR 212,500 PKR 2,650
Nowshehra PKR 212,500 PKR 2,650
Sargodha PKR 212,500 PKR 2,650
Faisalabad PKR 212,500 PKR 2,650
Mirpur PKR 212,500 PKR 2,650

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Mehwish Hayat biography | Age, Family, and Awards

Elon Musk's biography | Age, Wife, Net Worth, and Achievements

Dr Umar Saif | Family, Education, and Career

Profile: Yumna Zaidi | Family, Career, and Income

Who is Jamal Shah, caretaker Minister for National Heritage and Culture?

Who is Arfa Syeda Zehra – the Special Advisor to Caretaker PM?

Profile: Muhammad Ali — Pakistan’s caretaker Minister for Energy, Power and ...

Who is Salman Toor, the man Ali Sethi is allegedly married to?

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: