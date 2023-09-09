Shehbaz Sharif 'beats cancer'

LONDON – The doctor treating Shehbaz Sharif's cancer has told him that all his tests are negative and there is no recurrence of the disease.

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif reached London on August 20 and underwent several cancer-related tests as part of his annual checkup. His latest tests have been seen by Dr Martyn Caplin — a renowned cancer specialist.

It is to be noted that the former prime minister was diagnosed with a very rare and dangerous form of cancer called "Adenocarcinoid" back in 2000.

The PML-N leader was treated at Sloane Kettering Hospital in New York in 2003 for many months.

The New York doctors had advised Shehbaz to get himself regularly checked up in London by Dr Caplin, who is a Professor of Gastroenterology and GI Tumour Neuroendocrinology. Since then the former premier has been getting his cancer tests done every year.

“Dr Martyn Caplin has shared the good news that Shehbaz Sharif is cancer-free and there is no recurrence,” said a source in Wellington Hospital, St John's Wood, where Shehbaz has been visiting frequently.

Furthermore, the former Punjab chief minister has his back-spine-related checkups scheduled for the next week on Harley Street at the clinic where he has been getting checked up regularly, the source added.

It is pertinent to mention that Shehbaz will be returning to Pakistan once his next round of checkups — which are not related to cancer — is completed in about ten days.

Since reaching London, the former premier has met his elder brother and PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif and discussed key political developments in the run-up to the general elections.

Shedding light on Nawaz's return, The PML-N president said that his brother will be returning to Pakistan in October this year.

During his stay in London, the former prime minister along with his brother Nawaz, had also met with GCSE top scorer and world record holder Mahnoor Cheema.

Shehbaz is in London on a 10-day visit for his medical treatment and to meet his elder brother and the PML-N supremo.