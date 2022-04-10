Imran Khan to chair PTI core committee meeting today

ISLAMABAD – PTI Chairman Imran Khan will preside over a meeting of his party's core committee today to devise the party's future strategy.

Taking to Twitter, Senator Faisal Javed Khan said, "Chairman Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Imran Khan will chair the core committee meeting of the party today insha'ALLAH."

"Imran Khan will announce the future course of action." The PTI leader ended his tweet with a slogan of 'Pakistan Zindabad' [Long Live Pakistan].

Imran Khan becomes the first prime minister in the country's history to be vetoed out from his office as a result of a no-confidence motion.

Late Sunday, the opposition succeeded in its month-long efforts to oust Imran Khan from the prime minister's office as 174 members of the National Assembly voted against him deciding his fate after a lot of drama in the National Assembly.