Pakistani PM Imran Khan dismissed through vote of no-confidence

ISLAMABAD – Soon after National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser resigned from his office, former speaker Ayaz Sadiq, who is one of the members of the Panel of Chair, took over the chair of the speaker and held voting on the no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan.

According to results of the voting on the no-confidence motion, 174 members of the opposition voted against Prime Minister Imran Khan, removing him from his office as prime minister of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan.

As voting started at 11:58pm, Sadiq adjourned the session just two minutes later since a new day was going to start at 12:00am.

Before the National Assembly started voting on the no-confidence motion, Prime Minister Imran Khan left Prime Minister's House in Islamabad and shifted to his private residence in the Bani Gala neighbourhood of the federal capital Islamabad.

Pakistan People's Party (PPP) leader Naveed Qamar moved the resolution for no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan. The speaker adopted the resolution and ordered voting on the no-confidence motion.

PPP Co-chairman and former president Asif Ali Zardari was the first lawmaker to cast his vote on the no-confidence motion against Khan.

Prime Minister Imran Khan is the third Pakistani prime minister to face the no-confidence motion against him. However, he is the first to be voted out through the no-confidence motion.