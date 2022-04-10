We won't take revenge on anyone, but law will take its course: Shehbaz

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz President Shehbaz Sharif congratulated the nation on dawn of a new era in Pakistan.

Addressing the house after success of the vote of no-confidence against Prime Minister Imran Khan, Sharif thanked all parties, which made the united opposition. He said this success was result of the unity among the opposition political parties and this unity would build a new Pakistan.

He said that opposition members faced jails and even women from the opposition parties were sent to jails. He however said he did not want to go into the bitterness of the past. He said he wanted to redress the grievances of the nation. He said he would not taken revenge on anyone, but the law would take its course. He said he had a lot of respect for the judiciary and the new government would run the country in the best of manner.

Speaking on the occasion, PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto recalled the struggle of his mother Benazir Bhutto and welcomed the nation to the old Pakistan.

JUI-F lawmaker Asad Mehmood congratulated the nation on removal of an "illegitimate government". He also thanked the opposition leaders and the media houses for joining in in the struggle of the opposition parties.

MQM-P leader Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui said he wanted the democracy, which works for the betterment of Pakistanis. He said his party wanted a better Pakistan and not old or new Pakistan. He said the MQM-P fulfilled its promise and now it was the duty of the next government to fulfill its promises.

Lawmaker Mohsin Dawar said that a "hybrid regime" was imposed on Pakistan in 2018 and today Pakistan got rid of that "hybrid regime". He said the last tenure was a black tenure for the media and the political workers.

He said that terrorism was spreading very fast and the next government would need to adopt a clear policy to curb terrorism. He said the next government should have zero-tolerance towards terrorism. He thanked the judiciary for its role in the current crisis and welcomed everyone to the old Pakistan.

Balochistan Awami Party's Khalid Magsi said his party's four votes played a key role in dismissal of the PTI government.

BNP-Mengal's Sardar Akhtar Mengal said everyone was bound to uphold the constitution of Pakistan.

PTI's Ali Muhammad Khan said Imran Khan was removed through a US-sponsored conspiracy and he would return to power with two-third majority in the next general elections.

ANP's Amir Haider Hoti poked fun at PTI's claim that America was involved in the conspiracy to topple the PTI government.