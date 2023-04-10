Identify, interdict, instruct: Iranian authorities find new ways to regulate Hijab laws

Following the death of the 22-year-old Kurdish woman, Mahsa Amini, in the custody of Iran’s morality police last September, a plethora of women in the country have protested against the authorities' orders, stormed the streets, and removed their headscarves in public.
To combat the rising uproar, Iranian authorities have decided to install cameras in public spaces to identify and penalize women not following the compulsory dress code. The violators will receive "warning text messages as to the consequences", a police statement read. The move is aimed at "preventing resistance against the hijab law," it added.
In historical context, Iran’s official law dictates that women and girls as young as seven must wear a hijab which places approximately 40 million under constant surveillance since its introduction after the 1979 Islamic Revolution.
The police also urged citizens to confront unveiled women. The police statement also instructed business owners to "seriously monitor the observance of societal norms with their diligent inspections." Describing the veil as "one of the civilizational foundations of the Iranian nation" and “one of the practical principles of the Islamic Republic," an Interior Ministry statement on March 30 stated.
Although the arrest warrant rate is high, Iranian women are still walking around bareheaded in malls, restaurants, shops, and streets around the country.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on April 09, 2023 (Sundday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|289
|292.05
|Euro
|EUR
|314
|317
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|358
|362
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|78.2
|79
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|77
|77.7
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|193
|195
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|764.95
|772.95
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|212.5
|214.5
|China Yuan
|CNY
|41.8
|42.2
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|42.29
|42.69
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.64
|63.99
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.5
|3.61
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.2
|2.25
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|938.25
|947.25
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|65.26
|65.86
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|181.31
|183.31
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|27.9
|28.2
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|746.99
|754.99
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|77.87
|78.57
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|215
|217
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.96
|28.26
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|317.09
|319.59
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.44
|8.59
KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 214,800 on Sunday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs184,160.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs168,812 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 196,899.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 214,800
|PKR 2652
|Karachi
|PKR 214,800
|PKR 2652
|Islamabad
|PKR 214,800
|PKR 2652
|Peshawar
|PKR 214,800
|PKR 2652
|Quetta
|PKR 214,800
|PKR 2652
|Sialkot
|PKR 214,800
|PKR 2652
|Attock
|PKR 214,800
|PKR 2652
|Gujranwala
|PKR 214,800
|PKR 2652
|Jehlum
|PKR 214,800
|PKR 2652
|Multan
|PKR 214,800
|PKR 2652
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 214,800
|PKR 2652
|Gujrat
|PKR 214,800
|PKR 2652
|Nawabshah
|PKR 214,800
|PKR 2652
|Chakwal
|PKR 214,800
|PKR 2652
|Hyderabad
|PKR 214,800
|PKR 2652
|Nowshehra
|PKR 214,800
|PKR 2652
|Sargodha
|PKR 214,800
|PKR 2652
|Faisalabad
|PKR 214,800
|PKR 2652
|Mirpur
|PKR 214,800
|PKR 2652
