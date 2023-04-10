Search

Maira Khan shares her experience working opposite Shamoon Abbasi

Noor Fatima 12:26 AM | 10 Apr, 2023
Source: Maira Khan (Instagram)

With a huge number of talented actors in the Pakistani entertainment fraternity, it is quite a task to figure out which ones are the most real even off-screen, but the successful model and actress, Maira Khan, has already made it well-known and shows love and support for her favorite co-stars no matter what the platform is.     

The Kyun Pyar Nahi Milta actress who has contributed a significant deal of television serials and telefilms to the industry has recently shared her experience while working with the poker-faced Shamoon Abbasi whose on-screen presence, mostly in negative roles, has turned him into one of the most sought-after lead actors in different action-thriller or mystery flicks.

Seen in a number of projects opposite Abbasi, namely Daadal, Durj, and Ibn Adam (or Qabeel), Khan has been particularly fond of working alongside the 50-year-old actor. In her recent appearance on a chit-chat session with Irfanistan, the Mein Hari Piya actress discussed her professional life.

Khan also revealed about her close ties with Abbasi, saying, "I have been working quite a lot opposite Shamoon in Qabeel, Daadal, and a few more projects that are lined up."

"Sham" — a nickname that she has for the ace actor — "is like my family, he’s like my big brother. If I'm in trouble, he would be the first person I call, and he’s there for me," the actress added.

"I love working with him as we share great chemistry," Khan opined. "If you watch our characters in Qabeel or Daadal, they are both at war with each other. I believe our on-screen presence prompts producers to cast us together."

On the work front, Khan was recently seen in Mujhay Vida Kar, Mein Hari Piya, Zid, Biwi Se Biwi Tak, and Makafaat. She will next be seen in Daadal, and Japanese Connection.

Abbasi, on the other hand, will next be seen in Dhai Chaal, Debal: Uncrowned Underdogs, The Trial, Iqbal Kashmiris untitled project, and Delhi Gate

Shamoon Abbasi reveals more about his marriage to Sherry Shah

Noor Fatima

The writer is a staff member.

