Maira Khan shares her experience working opposite Shamoon Abbasi

With a huge number of talented actors in the Pakistani entertainment fraternity, it is quite a task to figure out which ones are the most real even off-screen, but the successful model and actress, Maira Khan, has already made it well-known and shows love and support for her favorite co-stars no matter what the platform is.
The Kyun Pyar Nahi Milta actress who has contributed a significant deal of television serials and telefilms to the industry has recently shared her experience while working with the poker-faced Shamoon Abbasi whose on-screen presence, mostly in negative roles, has turned him into one of the most sought-after lead actors in different action-thriller or mystery flicks.
Seen in a number of projects opposite Abbasi, namely Daadal, Durj, and Ibn Adam (or Qabeel), Khan has been particularly fond of working alongside the 50-year-old actor. In her recent appearance on a chit-chat session with Irfanistan, the Mein Hari Piya actress discussed her professional life.
Khan also revealed about her close ties with Abbasi, saying, "I have been working quite a lot opposite Shamoon in Qabeel, Daadal, and a few more projects that are lined up."
"Sham" — a nickname that she has for the ace actor — "is like my family, he’s like my big brother. If I'm in trouble, he would be the first person I call, and he’s there for me," the actress added.
"I love working with him as we share great chemistry," Khan opined. "If you watch our characters in Qabeel or Daadal, they are both at war with each other. I believe our on-screen presence prompts producers to cast us together."
On the work front, Khan was recently seen in Mujhay Vida Kar, Mein Hari Piya, Zid, Biwi Se Biwi Tak, and Makafaat. She will next be seen in Daadal, and Japanese Connection.
Abbasi, on the other hand, will next be seen in Dhai Chaal, Debal: Uncrowned Underdogs, The Trial, Iqbal Kashmiris untitled project, and Delhi Gate
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on April 10, 2023 (Monday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|289
|292.05
|Euro
|EUR
|314
|317
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|358
|362
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|78.2
|79
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|77
|77.7
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|193
|195
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|764.95
|772.91
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|212.5
|214.5
|China Yuan
|CNY
|41.8
|42.2
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|42.29
|42.68
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.64
|36.99
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.5
|3.61
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.2
|2.25
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|938.25
|947.25
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|65.26
|65.86
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|181.31
|183.31
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|27.9
|28.2
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|746.99
|754.99
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|77.87
|78.57
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|215
|217
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.96
|28.26
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|317.09
|319.59
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.44
|8.59
KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 214,800 on Monday.The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs184,160.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs163,624 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 190,880.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 214,800
|PKR 2,680
|Karachi
|PKR 214,800
|PKR 2,680
|Islamabad
|PKR 214,800
|PKR 2,680
|Peshawar
|PKR 214,800
|PKR 2,680
|Quetta
|PKR 214,800
|PKR 2,680
|Sialkot
|PKR 214,800
|PKR 2,680
|Attock
|PKR 214,800
|PKR 2,680
|Gujranwala
|PKR 214,800
|PKR 2,680
|Jehlum
|PKR 214,800
|PKR 2,680
|Multan
|PKR 214,800
|PKR 2,680
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 214,800
|PKR 2,680
|Gujrat
|PKR 214,800
|PKR 2,680
|Nawabshah
|PKR 214,800
|PKR 2,680
|Chakwal
|PKR 214,800
|PKR 2,680
|Hyderabad
|PKR 214,800
|PKR 2,680
|Nowshehra
|PKR 214,800
|PKR 2,680
|Sargodha
|PKR 214,800
|PKR 2,680
|Faisalabad
|PKR 214,800
|PKR 2,680
|Mirpur
|PKR 214,800
|PKR 2,680
