PM Imran to visit Karachi today

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan will visit Karachi today (Tuesday) on a day-long tour to review the federal government projects in the city. 

The prime minister is scheduled to arrive in Karachi during the afternoon, said sources, adding that he will chair a meeting at the Karachi Port Trust. 

The PM will be briefed on the various federal government projects that are being executed in the city under the Karachi Transformation Plan. 

PM Imran Khan will be briefed on the Karachi Circular Railway (KCR) project by Railways Minister Azam Swati. The prime minister is likely to visit Hub Chowki. 

The prime minister is expected to return to Islamabad by Tuesday night. 

PM Imran Khan announced a Rs1,100bn development package for Karachi after torrential rains last year left Karachi’s main arteries and roads inundated and life came to a crippling halt in the provincial capital. 

PM Imran Khan had referred to the Karachi Transformation Plan as a “historic” Rs1,100bn development package that will cater to the city’s diverse problems ranging from water supply, to transport and solid waste management.

