Alia Bhatt drops adorable glimpse of her Italy vacation

03:12 PM | 11 Aug, 2022
Bollywood's leading lady and mommy-to-be Alia Bhatt have dropped a stunning selfie on her Instagram handle where she could be spotted having a fun vacation in Italy with husband Ranbir Kapoor.

The aforementioned picture shows a glowing Alia as she pens a heartwarming caption on the picture,“Eternally grateful for this sunshine-THANK YOU for all the love my lovesssss.”

Earlier, speculations were rife that the Gangubai Kathiawadi actress took off to Italy with the Shamshera actor for a week to spend quality time as the couple expect their first child together soon.

Confirming the location, fellow superstar Sonam Kapoor also showered her love for the Darlings actor and commented: “I went there for my Babymoon too! It’s literally the best! Have fun!”

On the work front, Alia Bhatt will also be seen in Jee Le Zaraa, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani and her Hollywood debut in Heart of Stone alongside Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan.

