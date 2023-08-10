Pakistan's Parliament dissolved as President signs summary on PM's advice

President dissolved NA under Article 58(1) of the Constitution
ISLAMABAD – National Assembly of Pakistan has been dissolved as President Arif Alvi signed a summary for the dissolution of the lower house of parliament on Wednesday night.
Alvi's assent comes as Prime Minister forwarded a proposal, signaling a key step in the political landscape of the South Asian nation, that is in political and constitutional crisis.
The dissolution of the national legislature marks the transition into a new phase of political activity as the country of over 240 million will now be administered by a caretaker setup until the next general elections.
صدر مملکت ڈاکٹر عارف علوی نے قومی اسمبلی تحلیل کر دی— The President of Pakistan (@PresOfPakistan) August 9, 2023
صدر مملکت نے قومی اسمبلی کی تحلیل وزیر ِ اعظم کی ایڈوائس پر آئین کے آرٹیکل 58 ایک کے تحت کی pic.twitter.com/B7kGkMWLEh
National Assembly stands dissolved three days before of end of the official tenue August 12, as early dissolution gave 90 days time to conduct polls, however that is not the case this time as several ministers confirmed that elections could be delayed until Spring 2024.
Following the dissolution of NA, the ruling alliance members would announce next caretaker prime minister, with former ambassador Jalil Jilani being top candidate for the coveted slot.
KARACHI – Pakistani rupee shows resistance against the US dollar, moving up by Rs0.13 on Wednesday.
During the early trading, the embattled rupee hovered at 287.78, improving by 0.04 percent.
Earlier this week, the Pakistani rupee remained under pressure against the greenback and depreciated 0.17pc.
The Pakistani rupee was supposed to a comeback after the IMF agreement, but the rupee faced back-to-back blows due to the high demand for US dollar.
More to follow…
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 222,200 on Thursday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs190,501.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs173,450 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 202,307.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 222,200
|PKR 2,450
|Karachi
|PKR 222,200
|PKR 2,450
|Islamabad
|PKR 222,200
|PKR 2,450
|Peshawar
|PKR 222,200
|PKR 2,450
|Quetta
|PKR 222,200
|PKR 2,450
|Sialkot
|PKR 222,200
|PKR 2,450
|Attock
|PKR 222,200
|PKR 2,450
|Gujranwala
|PKR 222,200
|PKR 2,450
|Jehlum
|PKR 222,200
|PKR 2,450
|Multan
|PKR 222,200
|PKR 2,450
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 222,200
|PKR 2,450
|Gujrat
|PKR 222,200
|PKR 2,450
|Nawabshah
|PKR 222,200
|PKR 2,450
|Chakwal
|PKR 222,200
|PKR 2,450
|Hyderabad
|PKR 222,200
|PKR 2,450
|Nowshehra
|PKR 222,200
|PKR 2,450
|Sargodha
|PKR 222,200
|PKR 2,450
|Faisalabad
|PKR 222,200
|PKR 2,450
|Mirpur
|PKR 222,200
|PKR 2,450
Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.