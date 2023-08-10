Pakistan's Parliament dissolved as President signs summary on PM's advice

ISLAMABAD – National Assembly of Pakistan has been dissolved as President Arif Alvi signed a summary for the dissolution of the lower house of parliament on Wednesday night.

Alvi's assent comes as Prime Minister forwarded a proposal, signaling a key step in the political landscape of the South Asian nation, that is in political and constitutional crisis.

The dissolution of the national legislature marks the transition into a new phase of political activity as the country of over 240 million will now be administered by a caretaker setup until the next general elections.

صدر مملکت ڈاکٹر عارف علوی نے قومی اسمبلی تحلیل کر دی



صدر مملکت نے قومی اسمبلی کی تحلیل وزیر ِ اعظم کی ایڈوائس پر آئین کے آرٹیکل 58 ایک کے تحت کی pic.twitter.com/B7kGkMWLEh — The President of Pakistan (@PresOfPakistan) August 9, 2023

National Assembly stands dissolved three days before of end of the official tenue August 12, as early dissolution gave 90 days time to conduct polls, however that is not the case this time as several ministers confirmed that elections could be delayed until Spring 2024.

Following the dissolution of NA, the ruling alliance members would announce next caretaker prime minister, with former ambassador Jalil Jilani being top candidate for the coveted slot.