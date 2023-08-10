Pakistani Rupee gains against US dollar

KARACHI - The value of the US dollar against the Pakistani rupee has decreased slightly in the country today.

According to the data released by the State Bank of Pakistan, the dollar has become cheaper by 45 paisa in the interbank.

Dollar closed at 287.46 rupees in the interbank while it closed at 287.91 rupees yesterday.

On the other hand, the dollar has become cheaper by 25 paisa in the open market, the price of the dollar in the open market is 294.50 rupees.