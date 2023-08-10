Who will be the caretaker prime minister of Pakistan?

After dissolution of the National Assembly on Tuesday, Pakistanis are anxiously waiting for announcement of caretaker prime minister's name.

The Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM)-led government decided to dissolve the lower house of parliament prematurely on August 9, three days before completion of its constitutional term on August 12. The move was meant to allow the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to hold general elections within 90 days instead of 60 days, the stipulated time period if the legislature completes its tenure.

Guessing game is rife on mainstream and social media, with analysts and political pundits speculating the name of a potential candidate for the post of interim prime minister.

A day earlier, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said no name for the caretaker prime minister had been finalised yet, and consultation on the matter with allies and party supremo Nawaz Sharif was under way.

Under the Constitution, PM Shehbaz and Leader of Opposition Raja Riaz were required to hold deliberations to pick the interim prime minister. However, they have not held a consultation yet with sources saying that Riaz postponed meeting with the premier on Tuesday owing to his “busy schedule”.

However, he himself confirmed that despite the delay, his meeting will be held on Tuesday. "It is possible to meet the prime minister again tomorrow."

The meeting between the two was scheduled to be held at 4pm on Tuesday and the opposition leader was informed about it in writing.

Here some of the names, which have surfaced for caretaker prime minister's office so far:

Ishaq Dar

Former finance minister Ishaq Dar’s name was first reported in the media for the slot of caretaker prime minister a few days ago. However, the reports drew a widespread backlash from the masses and different political parties. Following the backlash, the ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) rejected the media reports, saying that his name was never proposed for the coveted slot. Dar is the leader PML-N patron Nawaz Sharif trusts the most. He is also a close relative of the former prime minister who is currently living in self-imposed exile in London.

Hafeez Shaikh

Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah revealed lately that former finance minister Abdul Hafeez Shaikh, who served as the financial czar during the previous tenure of PPP and PTI governments, is among the candidates for the caretaker PM. Shaikh served as Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Affairs from 11 December 2020 to 29 March 2021. Previously, he served as an advisor to Prime Minister on Finance and Revenue from April 2019 to December 2020. Previously, he has served as the Finance Minister of Pakistan between 2010 and 2013 and Provincial Minister for Finance and Planning in Government of Sindh between 2000 and 2002.

Shahid Khaqan Abbasi

PML-N leader Shahid Khaqan Abbasi was reported to be in the race for caretaker prime minister's position. Abbasi is a former prime minister of Pakistan and a confidant of the PML-N patron Nawaz Sharif. Born 27 December 1958, Abbasi is a politician and businessman who served as the 21st prime minister of Pakistan from August 2017 to May 2018. Abbasi is the senior vice president of the Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) and secretary-general of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), an anti-PTI coalition of political parties in Pakistan. He had been a member of the National Assembly of Pakistan from October 2018 till August 2023 and for 8 non—consecutive terms since 1988.

Makhdoom Ahmed Mehmood

Former Punjab governor Makhdoom Ahmed Mehmood was also said to be in the race for caretaker prime minister's office. Mehmood is a businessman and politician. He is the chairman of JDW Group and belongs to Jamal Din Wali in Tehsil Sadiqabad of District Rahim Yar Khan, Punjab. He was elected to the National Assemblies on IJI ticket in 1990–1993 and PMLN ticket from 1993 to 1996 and 1996 to 1999. He served as Punjab governor for a short period during the Pakistan People's Party's government from 2008-2013. On 25 December 2012, he took oath as 29th Governor of Punjab. He resigned from the post of the governor on 13 May 2013 after PML-N swept the elections but president rejected the resignation.

Jalil Abbas Jilani

The name of Jalil Abbas Jilani, former foreign secretary and Pakistan's envoy to Washington, is also circulating on social media for the post of caretaker prime minister. Jilani, who served in Grade 22 as the foreign secretary of Pakistan, was born on February 3, 1955, in Multan to a family known for high-profile bureaucrats. Abdul Basit, former ambassador to Germany and High Commissioner to India, took to Twitter to congratulate Jilani "on his appointment as caretaker prime minister of Pakistan".