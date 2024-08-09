Brazil plane crash leaves all 62 on board dead

A passenger plane carrying 62 people crashed in Brazil on Friday, and the country’s president announced that all passengers are presumed dead.
Video footage shared on social media showed the plane plunging behind a cluster of trees, followed by a large plume of black smoke rising into the sky.
The airline, Voepass, confirmed that the plane had departed from Cascavel in the state of Paraná and was en route to São Paulo’s main international airport when it crashed in the town of Vinhedo, approximately 80 kilometers northwest of São Paulo.
Voepass stated that it could not yet provide details on the cause of the crash. The plane, registered as PS-VPB, was identified by flight tracker FlightRadar24 as an ATR 72-500 turboprop. ATR is a company jointly owned by Airbus and the Italian aerospace group Leonardo.
During an event, President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva requested a minute of silence for the victims of the crash, noting that all those on board were presumed dead.
São Paulo’s state fire brigade dispatched seven crews to the crash site, according to a social media post.
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham and Riyal on August 9, 2024 (Friday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 279.30 for buying and 280.40 for selling. Euro's buying rate moved up to 303.35 and selling rate was 305.65.
British Pound rate moved down to 352 for buying, and 355.15 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 75.65 and Saudi Riyal comes down to 73.85.
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 08:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.30
|280.40
|Euro
|EUR
|303.35
|305.65
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|352
|355.15
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.65
|76.35
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.85
|74.55
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|184.25
|186.15
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|738.50
|744.00
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|203.35
|206.25
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.40
|38.80
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.25
|40.65
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.75
|36.10
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.43
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|905.00
|912.00
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.85
|59.65
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.15
|171.15
|Norwegian Krone
|NOK
|26.04
|26.34
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|724.50
|729.00
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.39
|77.09
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|204.50
|206.65
|Swedish Krona
|SEK
|26.65
|26.95
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|316.00
|323.00
|Thai Baht
|THB
|7.57
|7.72
