Search

Top NewsWorld

Brazil plane crash leaves all 62 on board dead

Web Desk
11:59 PM | 9 Aug, 2024
Brazil plane crash
Source: Social media

A passenger plane carrying 62 people crashed in Brazil on Friday, and the country’s president announced that all passengers are presumed dead.

Video footage shared on social media showed the plane plunging behind a cluster of trees, followed by a large plume of black smoke rising into the sky.

The airline, Voepass, confirmed that the plane had departed from Cascavel in the state of Paraná and was en route to São Paulo’s main international airport when it crashed in the town of Vinhedo, approximately 80 kilometers northwest of São Paulo.

Voepass stated that it could not yet provide details on the cause of the crash. The plane, registered as PS-VPB, was identified by flight tracker FlightRadar24 as an ATR 72-500 turboprop. ATR is a company jointly owned by Airbus and the Italian aerospace group Leonardo.

During an event, President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva requested a minute of silence for the victims of the crash, noting that all those on board were presumed dead.

São Paulo’s state fire brigade dispatched seven crews to the crash site, according to a social media post.
 

Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

MORE FROM THIS CATEGORY

11:59 PM | 9 Aug, 2024

Brazil plane crash leaves all 62 on board dead

10:29 PM | 9 Aug, 2024

Three security personnel martyred, 4 militants eliminated in Khyber ...

06:03 PM | 9 Aug, 2024

Israeli PM Netanyahu apologizes for security failures during Hamas ...

08:44 AM | 9 Aug, 2024

'Well Done, Arshad Nadeem': Pakistan cheers historic Javelin Gold at ...

11:48 PM | 8 Aug, 2024

Arshad Nadeem wins Gold for Pakistan at Paris Olympics 2024

09:59 PM | 8 Aug, 2024

Meet Amna Baloch, Pakistan's 'upcoming foreign secretary'

Most viewed

11:06 PM | 7 Aug, 2024

Former Bangladesh Intelligence Chief arrested while attempting to ...

04:25 PM | 8 Aug, 2024

Shaheen Afridi makes history as first Pakistani to launch Manchester ...

05:31 PM | 8 Aug, 2024

COAS Asim Munir vows to curb attempts of creating anarchy in Pakistan

05:56 PM | 7 Aug, 2024

Imran Khan says ready for apology if PTI found involved in May 9 ...

08:42 AM | 7 Aug, 2024

US charges Pakistani national Asif Merchant in alleged assassination ...

08:57 PM | 8 Aug, 2024

Militant leader involved in Chinese workers' killing in Pakistan ...

Advertisement

Latest

11:59 PM | 9 Aug, 2024

Brazil plane crash leaves all 62 on board dead

Gold & Silver

05:25 PM | 9 Aug, 2024

Gold prices move up in Pakistan; check latest rates

Forex

Currency Rates Today in Pakistan - Rupee to US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, Riyal - 9 August 2024

Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham and Riyal on August 9, 2024 (Friday) in open market.

USD to PKR Rate Today

US dollar was being quoted at 279.30 for buying and 280.40 for selling. Euro's buying rate moved up to 303.35 and selling rate was 305.65.

British Pound rate moved down to 352 for buying, and 355.15 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 75.65 and Saudi Riyal comes down to 73.85.

Currency Rates Today

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 08:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 279.30  280.40 
Euro EUR 303.35  305.65
UK Pound Sterling GBP 352  355.15 
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.65  76.35
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.85 74.55
Australian Dollar AUD 184.25 186.15
Bahrain Dinar BHD 738.50 744.00
Canadian Dollar CAD 203.35 206.25
China Yuan CNY 38.40 38.80
Danish Krone DKK 40.25 40.65
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.75 36.10
Indian Rupee INR 3.33 3.43
Japanese Yen JPY 1.91 1.99
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 905.00 912.00
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.85 59.65
New Zealand Dollar NZD 169.15 171.15
Norwegian Krone NOK 26.04 26.34
Omani Riyal OMR 724.50 729.00
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.39 77.09
Singapore Dollar SGD 204.50 206.65
Swedish Krona SEK 26.65 26.95
Swiss Franc CHF 316.00 323.00
Thai Baht THB 7.57 7.72

Horoscope

09:00 AM | 1 Mar, 2024

Daily Horoscope – March 1, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Who is Dr Mehmood Khan, Pakistan's 1st scientist to be awarded Saudi ...

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World's oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Elon Musk shares 5 tips for young people

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan's PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: