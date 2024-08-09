Three security personnel martyred, 4 militants eliminated in Khyber operation

Three security personnel were martyred and four terrorists were eliminated in military operations in the Khyber district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Friday, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.

According to the ISPR, the security forces encountered militants at three locations in the Tirah Valley on August 9. Havaldar Inam Gul from Mianwali, Sepoy Muhammad Imran from Mardan and Sepoy Altaf Khan from Mardan were martyred in the clashes with militants.

The ISPR further said that security forces were carrying out further operations to clear the area of militants.

Khyber and surrounding border districts, which have been heavily affected by militancy, frequently experience deadly attacks targeting Pakistani security forces and their facilities.

Pakistan has expressed concerns that the TTP and leaders of other anti-state groups have taken refuge in Afghanistan after fleeing counterinsurgency operations. They are believed to orchestrate cross-border attacks from their sanctuaries there.

The violence has escalated, resulting in the deaths of hundreds of Pakistanis, mostly security personnel, since the Taliban regained control of Afghanistan three years ago.

However, the Taliban government in Afghanistan denies the presence of foreign militants in the country and insists that it does not allow anyone to use Afghan soil to threaten other nations, including Pakistan.

