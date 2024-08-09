Three security personnel martyred, 4 militants eliminated in Khyber operation

Three security personnel were martyred and four terrorists were eliminated in military operations in the Khyber district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Friday, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.
According to the ISPR, the security forces encountered militants at three locations in the Tirah Valley on August 9. Havaldar Inam Gul from Mianwali, Sepoy Muhammad Imran from Mardan and Sepoy Altaf Khan from Mardan were martyred in the clashes with militants.
The ISPR further said that security forces were carrying out further operations to clear the area of militants.
Khyber and surrounding border districts, which have been heavily affected by militancy, frequently experience deadly attacks targeting Pakistani security forces and their facilities.
Pakistan has expressed concerns that the TTP and leaders of other anti-state groups have taken refuge in Afghanistan after fleeing counterinsurgency operations. They are believed to orchestrate cross-border attacks from their sanctuaries there.
The violence has escalated, resulting in the deaths of hundreds of Pakistanis, mostly security personnel, since the Taliban regained control of Afghanistan three years ago.
However, the Taliban government in Afghanistan denies the presence of foreign militants in the country and insists that it does not allow anyone to use Afghan soil to threaten other nations, including Pakistan.
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham and Riyal on August 9, 2024 (Friday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 279.30 for buying and 280.40 for selling. Euro's buying rate moved up to 303.35 and selling rate was 305.65.
British Pound rate moved down to 352 for buying, and 355.15 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 75.65 and Saudi Riyal comes down to 73.85.
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 08:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.30
|280.40
|Euro
|EUR
|303.35
|305.65
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|352
|355.15
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.65
|76.35
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.85
|74.55
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|184.25
|186.15
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|738.50
|744.00
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|203.35
|206.25
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.40
|38.80
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.25
|40.65
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.75
|36.10
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.43
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|905.00
|912.00
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.85
|59.65
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.15
|171.15
|Norwegian Krone
|NOK
|26.04
|26.34
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|724.50
|729.00
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.39
|77.09
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|204.50
|206.65
|Swedish Krona
|SEK
|26.65
|26.95
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|316.00
|323.00
|Thai Baht
|THB
|7.57
|7.72
