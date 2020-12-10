Couple sparks outrage after having sex in hotel window amid religious festival
Web Desk
01:53 PM | 10 Dec, 2020
Couple sparks outrage after having sex in hotel window amid religious festival
TAIPEI – A couple spotted ‘making love’ in a hotel window during a religious festival in Taiwan's capital has angered the public.

The unusual incident occurred on Sunday night (6 December) as the couple was having sex near a large hotel window where the crowds gathered to mark the 165th anniversary of Qingshan Palace. They were parading when they spotted the pair.

It seems that the couple was unaware that hundreds of people could see them on the street below, as religious devotees gathered below.

Many of the people in the gathering started recording from their cell phones while others shouted.

As the incident shocked the people, they informed the police to deal with the indecent pair for violating obscenity laws. Officers are currently investigating the pair's identity. The police said that the act was 'harmful to men and women' and that 'the identity of the couple will be investigated and handled in accordance with the law'.

