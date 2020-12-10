Female journalist Malala Maiwand shot dead in Afghanistan’s Nangarhar
Female journalist Malala Maiwand shot dead in Afghanistan’s Nangarhar
KABUL – A private Afghan television journalist Malala Maiwand was shot dead alongside her driver by unidentified attackers in the eastern province of Nangarhar on Thursday.

Attaullah Khogyani, a spokesman for the governor said the attackers opened fire on Malala Maiwand's car, soon after she left her house.

The Television head Zalmai Latifi blamed enemies of the country for the murder and said the channel had been receiving death threats.

As for now, no organisation has claimed responsibility for the attack. This is the second killing of a journalist in Afghanistan in a month.

Besides working as a TV and radio presenter, Malala was a social activist who advocated for the rights of Afghan women and children.

