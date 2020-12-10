Female journalist Malala Maiwand shot dead in Afghanistan’s Nangarhar

KABUL – A private Afghan television journalist Malala Maiwand was shot dead alongside her driver by unidentified attackers in the eastern province of Nangarhar on Thursday.

Attaullah Khogyani, a spokesman for the governor said the attackers opened fire on Malala Maiwand's car, soon after she left her house.

The Television head Zalmai Latifi blamed enemies of the country for the murder and said the channel had been receiving death threats.

Habiba Kakar, Deputy Governor Nangarhar province, visited #Malala’s home with teary eyes. She told reporters that she would closely follow the investigation to bring the attackers to justice. Malala Maiwand & her driver were shot dead in Jalalabad this morning. https://t.co/Bk11MpvLFx pic.twitter.com/Fc6M64gbVW — Malali Bashir (@MalaliBashir) December 10, 2020

As for now, no organisation has claimed responsibility for the attack. This is the second killing of a journalist in Afghanistan in a month.

Besides working as a TV and radio presenter, Malala was a social activist who advocated for the rights of Afghan women and children.

Earlier on November 29, a car bombing in Afghanistan’s central province of Ghazni killed at least 30 Afghan security force members. Afghan security forces officials said the blast targeted a compound of the public protection force.