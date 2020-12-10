Two Pakistani soldiers martyred as India violates ceasefire at LoC again

Reports of heavy losses to Indian troops and material, says ISPR
Web Desk
01:33 AM | 10 Dec, 2020
Two Pakistani soldiers martyred as India violates ceasefire at LoC again
Share

RAWALPINDI – Two soldiers of Pakistan Army have embraced martyrdom in exchange of fire with Indian troops at the Line of Control, which divides the disputed Himalayan region of Kashmir, the military media wing said on late on Wednesday night. 

"Indian troops initiated CFVs in Khuiratta Sector along #LOC. Pakistan army troops responded befittingly," the Inter Services Public Relations said in a tweet.

During the exchange of fire, Lance Naik Tariq and Sepoy Zaroof fought valiantly before sacrificing their precious lives for the security of the motherland.

Pakistani military on high alert as India ... 10:12 PM | 9 Dec, 2020

ISLAMABAD – India appears to be planning to stage another false flag operation in a bid to disrupt regional ...

The ISPR statement also mentioned about reports of heavy losses to Indian troops "in men & material." 

EXPOSED: How India spread anti-Pakistan ... 11:43 PM | 9 Dec, 2020

ISLAMABAD – Researchers have uncovered a global network of fake websites and NGOs being run from India for 15 ...

