Abid Riaz off to Dubai to attend AIBA meeting
Web Desk
12:55 AM | 10 Dec, 2022
LAHORE – Chairman Pakistan Boxing Federation (PBF) Abid Jahangir Riaz has said that he is going to attend AIBA meeting in Dubai, where he will discuss important matters with AIBA regarding Pakistan boxing.  

Talking to media before his departure to Dubai, Abid said: “Pakistani boxers are fighting their own battle and the federation is doing nothing for them due to which our talented boxers are deprived of their basic rights. My father – Jahangir Riaz – had good relations with AIBA and so as I have.  

“I will discuss important matters with the international body regarding Pakistan boxing as I want to do something best for our boxers and soon, I will arrange national and international boxing events for our talented boxers,” he added.

