HBL wins Pakistan’s Best Bank 2022
The Bank also wins best bank in agriculture financing award at Pakistan Banking Awards 2022
PAKISTAN - HBL wins Pakistan’s Best Bank award 2022 at the Pakistan Banking Awards held in Karachi on December 9 2022. The Best Bank award recognizes the bank that has demonstrated the most significant contribution to national development and the most effective management of its resources including its employees, clients, franchise, community, and financials.
The Institute of Bankers Pakistan (IBP) in partnership with The DAWN Media and A.F. Ferguson & Co. annually come together to conduct the Pakistan Banking Awards. This year the Awards were adjudged by a 5-member jury of experts comprising Syed Salim Raza, Former Governor - of State Bank of Pakistan, Naved A. Khan, Former President / CEO - of Faysal Bank Limited, Dr Zeelaf Munir, MD & CEO - of English Biscuit Manufacturers (Pvt.) Javed Kureishi – Former MD of Citibank and Shehzad Naqvi, Former Regional Head - of Citibank Middle East and Pakistan.
Jameel Ahmad, Governor - of the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) was the Chief Guest at the ceremony. Key stakeholders of Pakistan’s banking and financial fraternities were also present on occasion.
Commenting on the occasion, Muhammad Aurangzeb, President & CEO - of HBL said, “The Best Bank Award 2022 is a testament to the trust and confidence that our clients repose in us. For HBL, client-centricity is the bedrock of both our business and culture; together, we succeed. The Bank continues to invest in its people, digital infrastructure, and business expansion, aligned with the key pillars of the Bank’s strategic vision – playing its due role in the economic development of Pakistan.”
