Pakistan’s celebrity chef Shireen Anwar gets robbed in Karachi

Pakistan’s celebrity chef Shireen Anwar, who hosted the cooking show for years, was recently deprived of her belongings in the country’s largest metropolis Karachi.

Shireen becomes the mugging victim as the port city witnessed an alarming surge in street crime after floods. Shireen, also known as Shireen Apa, was out on a street when two motorbike-borne thugs approached her and robbed her of all her belongings after assault.

The chef shared her ordeal in a morning show on a private news channel, revealing that she is still in psychological shock after the incident.

Recalling the horror, she faced, the senior citizen said the thugs recognized her by face and warned her of grave consequences if she registers a complaint.

As the clip of her ordeal went viral, social media users started condemning the incident with many blaming law enforcers. Shireen's fans are lending their support in the comment section while calling on the provincial administration to took notice of the alarming situation.

People started venting anger as the situation in Karachi has just gone from bad to worse in recent times. A recent report showed more than 81,000 street crime incidents in 2022. At least 52,000 bikes were stolen and snatched, whereas, 26,400 residents were deprived of smartphones.