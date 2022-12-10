Pakistan Women's football team camp begins in Lahore
01:20 AM | 10 Dec, 2022
Pakistan Women's football team camp begins in Lahore
The Pakistan women's football team began their training camp in Lahore as they are preparing to participate in the Four-Nation Cup on January 11 in Dammam, Saudi Arabia.

The national women's team members gathered at the team hotel before making their way to training camp for a brief team session and were presented with training kits for camp. 

Pakistan Women’s National Football Team Head Coach Adeel Rizki is conducting the camp with Goalkeeping Coach Ahsanullah Khan.

SAFF Championship 2022 was Pakistan women's team’s first international event after more than eight years.

They last competed in the third edition of the same championship back in 2014, which took place in Islamabad.

