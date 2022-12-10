PAKvENG, 2nd Test – Babar Azam dismissed early as Pakistan resume first innings on day 2

MULTAN – Pakistani captain and star batter Babar Azam departed on 75 in the first session as Shaheens resumed their first innings on day two of the Multan Test against England.

England’s right-arm pacer Ollie Robinson bowled the Pakistani skipper with a wobbler. The visitors were earlier dismissed for 281 in the first innings on the opening day of the second game.

On Day 1, Pakistan made 107 runs for two in reply to England’s 281. Pakistani openers – Abdullah Shafiq and Imam-ul Haq departed early and Saud Shakil set the tone by smashing boundaries with the skipper.

Pakistani debutant Abrar Ahmed on Friday picked up 7 wickets and leg spinner Zahid Mehmood got three wickets. England’s Ben Duckett and Ollie Pope scored half-tons.

Abrar made headlines with the second-best debut by a Pakistan bowler behind pacer Mohammad Zahid´s 7-66 against New Zealand in Rawalpindi around 16 years back.

Ben Duckett and Ollie Pope remained the key scorers in an England innings that finished at the stroke of tea after skipper Ben Stokes won the toss and decided to bat.

England currently lead the three-match series 1-0 after winning the first Test in Rawalpindi by 74 runs.