Waqar, Nasir Iqbal breeze into Combaxx 1st CNS All Pakistan Squash final
Share
Waqar Mehboob and Nasir Iqbal, Noor ul Ain and Zainab Khan qualified for the men’s and women’s finals of the Combaxx 1st CNS All Pakistan Squash Championship 2022 after winning their respective semifinals played at Pakistan Navy Roshan Khan Jahangir Khan Squash Complex, Fleet Club, Saddar Karachi.
In the men’s semifinals, Waqar Mehboob (KP) played well against Naveed Rehman (Sindh) and defeated him by 4-11, 11-8, 11-13, 11-9, 11-9 in 56 mins. In the second semifinal, Nasir Iqbal (Wapda) took just 34 minutes to brush aside Sadam Ul Haq (Army) by 11-6, 11-9, 11-5.
In the women’s semifinals, top seed Zainab Khan (Army) did little effort to outpace fourth seed Komal Khan (Wapda) 11-5, 11-4, 11-7 in just 17 mins while Noor Ul Ain (SNGPL) made a strong comeback to edge past Maryam Malik (Army) by 6-11, 11-5, 9-11, 11-6, 11-8 in 40 mins.
- Profile: Babar Azam03:25 PM | 2 Dec, 2022
- Profile: General (r) Qamar Javed Bajwa06:14 PM | 27 Nov, 2022
- Profile: Lieutenant General Faiz Hameed05:27 PM | 22 Nov, 2022
- Profile: Lieutenant General Azhar Abbas08:26 PM | 22 Nov, 2022
- ILT20: 24 UAE players announced for the inaugural edition01:42 AM | 10 Dec, 2022
- Pakistan Women's football team camp begins in Lahore01:20 AM | 10 Dec, 2022
-
- MP Black, Remington qualify for Corps Commander Polo Cup main final12:31 AM | 10 Dec, 2022
- Waqar, Nasir Iqbal breeze into Combaxx 1st CNS All Pakistan Squash ...12:11 AM | 10 Dec, 2022
- Dananeer and Khushhal gear up for a new TV project09:41 PM | 9 Dec, 2022
- Another Indian actress quits showbiz to embrace Islamic lifestyle11:12 PM | 9 Dec, 2022
- Ranbir Kapoor hopes to work with Pakistani artists in future11:30 PM | 9 Dec, 2022
- Where does Pakistan stand in world's most powerful passport list? ...10:48 AM | 8 Dec, 2022
- Top 10 most searched people on Google in Pakistan in 202206:07 PM | 7 Dec, 2022
- Pakistan's first female Supreme Court judge earns place in BBC '100 ...01:24 PM | 7 Dec, 2022
- Karachi among world’s least expensive cities in new report09:30 PM | 2 Dec, 2022