Indonesia to offer visa free facility to 20 more countries

JAKARTA - The authorities in Indonesia are planning to extend visa-free entry for travelers from 20 countries to spur tourism in the country.
In this regard, Tourism and Creative Economy Minister Sandiaga Uno proposed the initiative during a meeting held with President Joko Widodo and formalities in this regard would be completed soon.
The minister highlighted that the president has urged to finalize the list of eligible countries for this program by the end of this month.
Unofficial details imply that nine fellow members of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) are excluded from this proposal; however, those who would benefit include Australia, India, China, South Korea, the United Kingdom, the United States, France, Qatar, and Germany among others.
Indonesia is the latest country in Asia to relax visa regulations to woo foreigners. The Indonesian announcement coincided with Singapore announcing a mutual visa exemption with China, which will permit citizens of both countries to take 30-day trips without a visa.
Indonesia is the world's largest Muslim-majority country Indonesia, situated in Southeast Asia. It is an archipelago comprising thousands of volcanic islands that span across the equator. It's the world's largest island country, bordered by Malaysia, Papua New Guinea, and East Timor.
With a population exceeding 270 million people, it is the fourth most populous country globally. Indonesia boasts a diverse cultural heritage, reflected in its art, cuisine, and traditions stemming from various ethnic groups. Its tourism industry has flourished, drawing over 16 million visitors annually.
Travelers are enticed by its natural wonders such as Bali's stunning beaches, Komodo National Park's unique Komodo dragons, the vibrant capital city Jakarta, the historic Borobudur Temple, the island of Lombok, and the adventurous activities in Raja Ampat. Indonesia's blend of modernity and rich cultural tapestry continues to allure tourists seeking diverse experiences.
