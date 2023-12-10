PAKvIND: India hand Pakistan 260-run target in Asia Cup Under 19 clash

DUBAI – Pakistan decided to put arch-rival India in to bat as both sides locked horns in an Under-19 Asia Cup cricket match at the ICC Academy ground in Dubai.

Indian batters Adarsh Singh, Uday Saharan and Sachin Dhas scored half-ton each as Men in Blue posted 259 for 9 against Saad Baig-led squad in the ongoing Group A match in Dubai.

Singh slammed 62 while Saharan played a knock of 60. Pakistan kept Boys in Blue kept at bay for fair period before the partnership between Adarsh and Uday boosted their side to 259.

Arafat dismissed Adarsh Singh, and Mohammad Zeeshan then caught Rudra Patel on a mere 1.

Men in Green restrict Blues within 230 runs but Sachin Dhas continued to charge against Green Shirts and took his side to a competitive 260-run target by scoring a quick 58 off 32 with two fours and three sixes.

Pakistan and India and bagged their opening match of Group A, with Pakistan leading the group currently on better net run-rate.

Pakistan vs Indian Under 19 Squads

Pakistan U19: Shamyl Hussain, Shahzaib Khan, Azan Awais, Saad Baig (c & wk), Mohammad Zeeshan, Mohammad Riazullah, Tayyab Arif, Arafat Minhas, Ali Asfand, Amir Hassan, Ubaid Shah

India U19: Adarsh Singh, Arshin Kulkarni, Rudra Patel, Uday Saharan (c), Musheer Khan, Sachin Dhas, Aravelly Avanish (wk), Saumy Pandey, Murugan Abhishek, Raj Limbani, Naman Tiwari