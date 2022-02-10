PSL 7: Multan Sultans set 183-run target for Peshawar Zalmi – Check live score and squads
Share
LAHORE – Shan Masood’s blistering inning led Multan Sultans to hand a 183-run target to Peshawar Zalmi in the 16th match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) at the Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore on Thursday.
Earlier, Peshawar Zalmi won the toss and elected to bowl first. Shan Masood’s 68 runs helped Sultans posting 182 runs on the board. Skipper Rizwan made 34 runs.
Peshawar bowlers Wahab Riaz, Salman Irshad and Saqib Mahmood took two wickets each.
Mohammad Rizwan-led Sultans has beaten all the other teams — Karachi Kings, Lahore Qalandars, Quetta Gladiators, Peshawar Zalmi, and Islamabad United — in the PSL 2022.
Defending champions Sultans seem to be confident ahead of the clash as they aim to hold their first position on the points table.
So far, 10 matches have been played between the two sides, with Sultans pocketing victories in seven matches and Zalmi emerging victorious in three outings.
Cricket frenzy gripped the country’s cultural capital as six teams have arrived and are ready for the second phase of the flagship cricket league.
Multan Sultans Playing XI: Shan Masood, Mohammad Rizwan (c)(wk), Sohaib Maqsood, Rilee Rossouw, Tim David, Khushdil Shah, Anwar Ali, Abbas Afridi, Imran Tahir, Blessing Muzarabani, Shahnawaz Dahani
Peshawar Zalmi XI: Kamran Akmal (wk), Ben Cutting, Haider Ali, Shoaib Malik, Liam Livingstone, Hussain Talat, Sherfane Rutherford, Wahab Riaz (c), Saqib Mahmood, Mohammad Umar, Salman Irshad
Meanwhile, security has been beefed up in the provincial capital Lahore in light of the current situation. Authorities have also established a control room to monitor the PSL-7 matches which will work 24/7 under the supervision of Additionally Secretary Home.
Traffic Advisory.#PSL7 #PSL72022 #PCB #Cricket #Trafficawareness #Trafficpolice #PSCATV #PPIC3 #IGPPunjab #CCPOLahore #Lahorepoliceofficials #CMpunjabofficial #PITB #DGPITB #lahoretransportcompany #Motorwaypolice #socialmedia pic.twitter.com/ZW6WpKTlav— City Traffic Police Lahore (@ctplahore) February 9, 2022
Security, traffic plans chalked out for PSL 7 ... 10:49 AM | 7 Feb, 2022
LAHORE – As the first phase of the Pakistan Super League in Karachi will end today, the Punjab administration has ...
Matches Summary
- Democracy in decline globally amid pandemic pressure, study says10:53 PM | 10 Feb, 2022
- PM Imran Khan likely to watch PSL final at Gaddafi Stadium10:30 PM | 10 Feb, 2022
- Afghan Taliban react as protests over hijab ban intensify in India09:50 PM | 10 Feb, 2022
- Qatar Airways to resume flights to Multan09:20 PM | 10 Feb, 2022
- England may scrap all Covid-19 restrictions in two weeks09:06 PM | 10 Feb, 2022
- Aamir Liaquat addresses rift with children after third marriage's ...05:07 PM | 10 Feb, 2022
- Arrest warrants issued for Meesha Shafi in smear case04:45 PM | 10 Feb, 2022
- Who is Dania Shah, the third wife of Aamir Liaquat Hussain?04:08 PM | 10 Feb, 2022
- Pakistan denies seeking $5 billion loan from China, Russia and ...05:57 PM | 31 Jan, 2022
- Who has scored most runs in Pakistan Super League? Here’s list of ...01:52 PM | 15 Jan, 2022
- Where does Pakistan stand in world's most powerful passport list in ...11:27 AM | 13 Jan, 2022
- Pakistan’s Top News Moments of 202110:47 PM | 31 Dec, 2021