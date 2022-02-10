PSL 7: Peshwar Zalmi win toss and elect to field first against Multan Sultans – Check live score and squads
Share
LAHORE – Peshwar Zalmi won the toss and elected to field first against Multan Sultans in the 16th match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) seventh edition at Gaddafi Stadium Lahore on Thursday.
Cricket frenzy gripped the country’s cultural capital as six teams have arrived and are ready for the second phase of the flagship cricket league.
Sultans will play their sixth game today while they earlier clinched all five matches in a row and are the only unbeaten franchise in the seventh edition of PSL.
Meanwhile, Wahab led Zalmi is in fifth place on the table with four points after winning two matches and losing three.
Zalmi skipper speaking about the second leg said “The Karachi-leg didn't go out as planned and we were not able to play to the best of our abilities. Our first aim in Lahore would be to register victories and ensure qualification in the play-offs”.
On the other hand, the skipper of table-toppers Sultans said his team has succeeded in sustaining the momentum that we gained in Abu Dhabi last season. “I really could not have asked for anything more from my team and they have been simply outstanding as reflected with our unbeaten record in the Karachi leg”, he said.
Multan Sultans Playing XI: Shan Masood, Mohammad Rizwan (c)(wk), Sohaib Maqsood, Rilee Rossouw, Tim David, Khushdil Shah, Anwar Ali, Abbas Afridi, Imran Tahir, Blessing Muzarabani, Shahnawaz Dahani
Peshawar Zalmi XI: Kamran Akmal (wk), Ben Cutting, Haider Ali, Shoaib Malik, Liam Livingstone, Hussain Talat, Sherfane Rutherford, Wahab Riaz (c), Saqib Mahmood, Mohammad Umar, Salman Irshad
Meanwhile, security has been beefed up in the provincial capital Lahore in light of the current situation. Authorities have also established a control room to monitor the PSL-7 matches which will work 24/7 under the supervision of Additionally Secretary Home.
Traffic Advisory.#PSL7 #PSL72022 #PCB #Cricket #Trafficawareness #Trafficpolice #PSCATV #PPIC3 #IGPPunjab #CCPOLahore #Lahorepoliceofficials #CMpunjabofficial #PITB #DGPITB #lahoretransportcompany #Motorwaypolice #socialmedia pic.twitter.com/ZW6WpKTlav— City Traffic Police Lahore (@ctplahore) February 9, 2022
Senior officers and different units of law enforcers will be performing security, patrolling and traffic management duties during the matches to ensure foolproof security of the event along with the smooth flow of traffic.
Security, traffic plans chalked out for PSL 7 ... 10:49 AM | 7 Feb, 2022
LAHORE – As the first phase of the Pakistan Super League in Karachi will end today, the Punjab administration has ...
Matches Summary
- PSL 7 matches begin in Lahore; predict & win free tickets with TECNO08:00 PM | 10 Feb, 2022
- PSL 7: Peshwar Zalmi win toss and elect to field first against Multan ...07:10 PM | 10 Feb, 2022
- LHC nullifies law related to blacklisting of passports06:59 PM | 10 Feb, 2022
- Police thwart mob attempt to lynch senior KPK officer over blasphemy ...06:37 PM | 10 Feb, 2022
- Voice of Pakistan Cricket 2022 – PCB launches hunt for new ...06:11 PM | 10 Feb, 2022
- Arrest warrants issued for Meesha Shafi in smear case04:45 PM | 10 Feb, 2022
- Who is Dania Shah, the third wife of Aamir Liaquat Hussain?04:08 PM | 10 Feb, 2022
- Salman Khan shares a heartwarming picture with his mother03:45 PM | 10 Feb, 2022
- Pakistan denies seeking $5 billion loan from China, Russia and ...05:57 PM | 31 Jan, 2022
- Who has scored most runs in Pakistan Super League? Here’s list of ...01:52 PM | 15 Jan, 2022
- Where does Pakistan stand in world's most powerful passport list in ...11:27 AM | 13 Jan, 2022
- Pakistan’s Top News Moments of 202110:47 PM | 31 Dec, 2021