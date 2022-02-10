Sultans faceoff against Zalmi as PSL7 second phase starts in Lahore today

LAHORE – Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2022 is set to spring into action in Lahore where Multan Sultans and Peshawar Zalmi will lock horns in the 16th match at the iconic Gaddafi Stadium.

Cricket frenzy gripped the country’s cultural capital as six teams have arrived and are ready for the second phase of the flagship cricket league.

Sultans will play their sixth game today while they earlier clinched all five matches in a row and are the only unbeaten franchise in the seventh edition of PSL.

Meanwhile, Wahab led Zalmi is in fifth place on the table with four points after winning two matches and losing three.

Zalmi skipper speaking about the second leg said “The Karachi-leg didn't go out as planned and we were not able to play to the best of our abilities. Our first aim in Lahore would be to register victories and ensure qualification in the play-offs”.

On the other hand, the skipper of table-toppers Sultans said his team has succeeded in sustaining the momentum that we gained in Abu Dhabi last season. “I really could not have asked for anything more from my team and they have been simply outstanding as reflected with our unbeaten record in the Karachi leg”, he said.

Meanwhile, security has been beefed up in the provincial capital Lahore in light of the current situation. Authorities have also established a control room to monitor the PSL-7 matches which will work 24/7 under the supervision of Additionally Secretary Home.

Senior officers and different units of law enforcers will be performing security, patrolling and traffic management duties during the matches to ensure foolproof security of the event along with the smooth flow of traffic.