Who is Dania Shah, the third wife of Aamir Liaquat Hussain?
Share
KARACHI – As PTI lawmaker and famous television host Aamir Liaquat Hussain broke the news of his third marriage, people are eager to know more about his new wife, Dania Shah.
The 49-year-old televangelist has shared some details about Shah on his Instagram handle, stating that the new bride is 18-year-old.
Dania Shah belongs to an “honourable Najeeb ut Tarfain ‘Sadaat’ Family of Lodhran, South Punjab,” he said.
Dania Shah is believed to be a TikToker, who has worked for a private entertainment channel, where Hussain hosted a show.
Last month, the PTI leader has also shared videos of Dania Shah, captioning: “Just few days left,” and “Coming soon with bang”.
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
Meanwhile, Dania Shah also shared videos on her Instagram. In a post, she wrote: "It was a very special moment, my husband is my ideal since my childhood".
View this post on Instagram
Aamir Liaquat shares first video with his third ... 03:01 PM | 10 Feb, 2022
PTI MNA and popular television personality Dr Aamir Liaquat Hussain has announced his third marriage with Syeda Dania ...
- What is Conservation agriculture?09:38 PM | 8 Feb, 2022
- Why drone usage is important in agriculture?06:42 PM | 5 Feb, 2022
- Is too much fertilizer a problem?09:35 PM | 3 Feb, 2022
- Environmental impact of pesticides06:38 PM | 31 Jan, 2022
- Biochar: soil productivity enhancer09:24 AM | 29 Jan, 2022
- What we can expect from the upcoming Suzuki Swift04:24 PM | 10 Feb, 2022
-
-
- PML-N beats PTI in Lahore’s Walton Cantonment Board election03:24 PM | 10 Feb, 2022
-
-
-
- 'Hum Tum' – YouTuber Danish Ali to star in upcoming Ramazan play02:16 PM | 10 Feb, 2022
- Pakistan denies seeking $5 billion loan from China, Russia and ...05:57 PM | 31 Jan, 2022
- Who has scored most runs in Pakistan Super League? Here’s list of ...01:52 PM | 15 Jan, 2022
- Where does Pakistan stand in world's most powerful passport list in ...11:27 AM | 13 Jan, 2022
- Pakistan’s Top News Moments of 202110:47 PM | 31 Dec, 2021