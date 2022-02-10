Who is Dania Shah, the third wife of Aamir Liaquat Hussain?

KARACHI – As PTI lawmaker and famous television host Aamir Liaquat Hussain broke the news of his third marriage, people are eager to know more about his new wife, Dania Shah.

The 49-year-old televangelist has shared some details about Shah on his Instagram handle, stating that the new bride is 18-year-old.

Dania Shah belongs to an “honourable Najeeb ut Tarfain ‘Sadaat’ Family of Lodhran, South Punjab,” he said.

Dania Shah is believed to be a TikToker, who has worked for a private entertainment channel, where Hussain hosted a show.

Last month, the PTI leader has also shared videos of Dania Shah, captioning: “Just few days left,” and “Coming soon with bang”.

Meanwhile, Dania Shah also shared videos on her Instagram. In a post, she wrote: "It was a very special moment, my husband is my ideal since my childhood".

