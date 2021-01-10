#Blackout trends in Pakistan amid memes on major power outage
12:59 AM | 10 Jan, 2021
Share
LAHORE - A massive power outage across several cities took the socia media by storm in Pakistan over the weekend.
Within minutes of the breakdown, #blackout and #PowerBreakdown became the top trends on Twitter in the country, with both memes flooding the social media platform.
There were also a call to remember the ones in hospitals during this difficult time.
While making memes don't forget to pray for patients 💔#blackout pic.twitter.com/aGXPvE5bEG— Maaz Khan (@rockibacha909) January 9, 2021
- #Blackout trends in Pakistan amid memes on major power outage12:59 AM | 10 Jan, 2021
- Pakistan plunges into darkness after massive power outage12:31 AM | 10 Jan, 2021
- Pride for Pakistan as Karachi-born Sajjad Khan leads Mercedes-Benz's ...12:17 AM | 10 Jan, 2021
- For the first time, Pakistan’s exports to UK cross $1b in first 6 ...11:23 PM | 9 Jan, 2021
- Five anti-terrorism squad officials terminated in Osama Satti murder ...10:49 PM | 9 Jan, 2021
'Cobra' – India's Irfan Pathan makes acting debut as Interpol officer (Watch teaser)
10:06 PM | 9 Jan, 2021
-
- Hania Aamir becomes victim of moral policing after viral dance video09:49 PM | 9 Jan, 2021
- Ertuğrul star Celal Al says 'Kashmir is Pakistan'06:20 PM | 9 Jan, 2021
- Stars who dated in the past11:38 PM | 5 Jan, 2021
- COVID-19 – How many vaccine doses Pakistan and neighbouring ...08:34 PM | 5 Jan, 2021
- 10 women celebs who lent their star power to UN06:50 PM | 5 Jan, 2021
- #2020InReview – Pakistan's initiatives in the year 202010:55 PM | 4 Jan, 2021