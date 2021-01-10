Pakistan plunges into darkness after massive power outage
KARACHI – Major cities of Pakistan are facing a total blackout following a massive power outage caused by fault in main transmission lines.
Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Peshawar, Rawalpindi and other cities have been surrounded by darkness due to the electricity failure.
Karachi’s Korangi, Defence, Garden, Clifton, Gulistan-e-Jauhar, Gulshan-e-Iqbal, MA Jinnah Road, II Chundrigar Road, Liaquatabad, and FB Area are facing blackout.
As the outage hit the cities, federal information minister Shibli Faraz said that there is technical "fault in NTDC system. System is being restored"
Technical fault in NTDC system. System is being restored— Senator Shibli Faraz (@shiblifaraz) January 9, 2021
Federal Minister For Power , Petroleum & Natural Resources said that all teams are active to restore the electricity, adding that he is monitoring the situation.
Explaining reason behind the massive failure of electricity, he said that frequency of power distribution all of a sudden dropped to 0 from 50. “We are investigating the reason,” he added.
https://twitter.com/OmarAyubKhan/status/1347989359501455361
A senior journalist said that some 500KV lines in NTDC Network have tripped.
Some 500KV lines in NTDC Network have tripped, that’s been the usual culprit in previous nationwide electricity outages and the current one— Faseeh Mangi (@FaseehMangi) January 9, 2021
