12:31 AM | 10 Jan, 2021
Pakistan's multiple cities hit by massive power outage
KARACHI – Multiple cities of the country are hit by massive power outage caused by fault in main transmission lines.

Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Peshawar, Rawalpindi and other cities have been surrounded by darkness due to the electricity failure.

Karachi’s Korangi, Defence, Garden, Clifton, Gulistan-e-Jauhar, Gulshan-e-Iqbal, MA Jinnah Road, II Chundrigar Road, Liaquatabad, and FB Area are facing blackout. 

As the outage hit the cities, federal information minister Shibli Faraz said that there is technical "fault in NTDC system. System is being restored"

Federal Minister For Power , Petroleum & Natural Resources said that all teams are active to restore the electricity, adding that he is monitoring the situation.

Explaining reason behind the massive failure of electricity, he said that frequency of power distribution all of a sudden dropped to 0 from 50. “We are investigating the reason,” he added.

 https://twitter.com/OmarAyubKhan/status/1347989359501455361

A senior journalist said that some 500KV lines in NTDC Network have tripped. 

