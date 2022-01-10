Atif Aslam spotted mingling with Babar Azam, Hassan Ali and other cricketers

Pakistani heartthrob Atif Aslam was recently spotted mingling with cricket stars Babar Azam, Usman Qadir, Kamran Akmal and many more.

Various local celebrities were spotted socializing at the launch of the popular eatery 'Rice Bowl' at Z block DHA, Lahore.

In the aforementioned video, the Dil Diyan Gallan crooner was spotted hugging and greeting many stars from the Pakistani cricket team including Babar Azam, Kamran Akmal, Hassan Ali, Imamul Haq and Waqar Younis.

Moreover, the viral video also spots celebrities Wahab Riaz, Shan Masood and Ahmad Shahzad at the star-studded launch.

On the work front, the singer-songwriter Atif Aslam made his television acting debut in Hum TV's drama Sang-e-Mah.