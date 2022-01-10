Boycott: Tourists lament Murree hotels for charging massive rent amid blizzard

RAWALPINDI – As Pakistan witnessed horror after snowstorm-hit Murree, stranded tourists lamented at hotel owners in the scenic hill station for charging massive rents and overpriced food.

Reports in local media said the hotel owners jacked up the rent of room to Rs70,000 per night which was normally available in 6-10 thousand. The exorbitant hotel rents also forced tourists to spend the night in their vehicles as many cannot afford the high-priced accommodation facility.

'Cold-hearted' hotel owners did not have any mercy even on children, tourists told a local media outlet saying the basic food prices were also increased amid the harsh weather conditions in the most visited destination.

A journalist also shared the receipt of a hotel in Murree in which the hotel charged Rs. 20,000 rent from the family. The massive rent of the room was without a heater and hot water and the family was told to vacate their room on next day.

مری کی قیامت خیز رات میں بغیر ہیٹر اور گرم پانی کے ایک کمرے کا 20 ہزار کرایہ ،ساتھ اگلے روز بارہ بجے کمرہ خالی کرنے کا حکم بھی ساتھ دیا گیا۔ہوٹل کا کارڈ بل سمیت موجود ہے ، اب دیکھتے ہیں انتظامیہ اس پر کیا ایکشن لے سکتی ہے@CS_Punjab @OfficialDPRPP #Murree #murreetragedy pic.twitter.com/F7PddYY8Vn — Noorulamin Danish (@Noorulamin000) January 9, 2022

A pack of biscuits worth Rs10 was sold at Rs300, while a water bottle was sold at as high as Rs250-300. The overpriced factor also forced many people to stay in their vehicles and to pass the snowstorm while others starved for hours.

Meanwhile, hotel owners, have dismissed the claims despite many social media users posted pictures on networking sites. Some locals even claimed that they did their best in evacuation and allowed people to stay for free amid snowstorm.

On the other hand, the event was said to be a complete failure of the government and it was complete mismanagement as despite warnings from Met Office and continuous snowfall nobody bothered to check the status of the tourists in the hill station.

The death toll due to deadly snowfall and rush of tourists reached 23 on Sunday after a minor girl, suffering from severe cold and pneumonia.