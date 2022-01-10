Opposition set to lock horns with govt as NA takes up mini-budget today

Leader of the Opposition says we will not allow passage of the mini budget
ISLAMABAD – The joint opposition is all set to lock horns with the government as the Imran Khan-led government has decided to get the Finance (Supplementary) Bill, 2021 passed from the Parliament.

NA will start its fresh session today with the controversial Finance (Supplementary) Bill, also known as the mini-budget, on its agenda while Leader of the Opposition Shehbaz Sharif chaired a meeting of the joint opposition in Parliament House ahead of the sitting to devise a strategy to block the bill’s passage.

Finance czar Shaukat Tarin will table the controversial bills in the National Assembly for voting. The voting is part of the 49-point agenda for the session released by the assembly secretariat.

The placement of the mini-budget is expected to trigger disturbance in the lower house as the joint opposition is set to thwart government effort.

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) on Sunday approved Pakistan’s request to reschedule the Executive Board’s meeting set to take place January 12. Islamabad requested the Fund to defer the meeting till the end of January so that two bills can be passed from the Parliament.  

The approval of the mini-budget is needed to ensure the sixth review of the $6 billion Extended Fund Facility gets cleared by the IMF’s Executive Board which is scheduled to meet on January 12 to decide the disbursement of about $1bn tranche.

