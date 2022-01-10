Pakistani stars join Shoaib Malik at his restaurant’s opening

LAHORE – Pakistan all-rounder Shoaib Malik Monday launched his own restaurant, The Rice Bowl, in a posh area of Punjab’s capital.

A score of celebrities and cricketers attended the inauguration ceremony as Malik has shared multiple photos on Instagram.

Acclaimed singer Atif Aslam, skipper Babar Azam, former cricketer Wahab Riaz, former coach Waqar Younis, Hasan Ali, and others can be seen enjoying the event in a video circulating on social media.

Sharing a photo with Atif Aslam on Instagram, Shoaib Malik worte: “What a lovely surprise it was @atifaslam to see you pop out of the blue at the launch of @thericebowlpk. “Sir tussi great ho [Sir, you are great], love you”.

He also thanked all the celebrities for gracing the launch event, adding: “hope you all had a great time, loved the food and the ambience”

“Frankly, I had a lovely time with you all, your presence, prayers & best wishes means a lot for my venture,” he said.

