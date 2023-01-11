Birthday congratulations pour in for Kanwal Aftab

Congratulations are in order for Pakistani social media star Kanwal Aftab on her birthday. Known for her extravagance and luxurious life, the TikTok star set the bar higher for birthday parties this year.

Aftab has been the center of attention on the internet after she shared pictures from her lavish birthday party. The social media sensation posed with her husband, Zulqarnain Sikandar who by the way is also a TikTok star and YouTuber, and was also captured posing with her adorable little daughter.

Aftab celebrated her gray-color-themed 25th birthday wearing a printed co-ord set paired with chunky platform boots. Although the star couple dressed chic, their celebration was anything but simple.

Kanwal also took to Instagram to share two videos of her pre-birthday party celebrations where Sikandar gifted her a huge bouquet of roses and a custom-made cake. The mother-of-one captioned that she was "blessed" for everything.

The couple got hitched in April of 2021, and were blessed with their first child, a daughter named Aizal Zulqarnain, in November last year.