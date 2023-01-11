Search

Nadia Khan shares her two cents on soaring divorce rate in Pakistan

Noor Fatima 09:59 PM | 11 Jan, 2023
Nadia Khan shares her two cents on soaring divorce rate in Pakistan
Source: Nadia Khan (Instagram)

In a society where divorce is a huge stigma, the rate of divorce is increasing day by day. While many people maybe having arranged marriages, financial instability and family pressure too are the reasons for divorces.

Popular Pakistani television host and actress Nadia Khan has her two cents to share on the subject.

Khan, who has been part of the Pakistani showbiz industry for decades now, has seen many ups and downs and controversies.

The "Oprah Winfrey" of Pakistani television recently stated in a podcast that the divorce rate in Pakistan was on the rise due to two major reasons: disloyalty and financial problems. For the Laag actress, who has gone through a lot in her personal life, the situation of married couples is saddening.

Ordinary people apart, even prominent actors of Lollywood announce divorce after a while of getting married, stating mutual differences as the reason. Opining on the current situation, the Khana Khud Garam Karo actress lamented that loyalty is slowly vanishing from society. Khan suggested that men are tempted into extramarital affairs and women don't waste a second to get rid of their men when they come to know about such things.   

Talking about financial independence of women, the Zun Mureed star said that it allows women to take a stand for themselves when deceived or stripped of happiness in their marriage, leading to divorce.

Khan has been married twice and has two children from her first marriage. She recently adopted a son named Kiaan.

On the work front, Khan was recently seen in Khana Khud Garam Karo, Kam Zarf, Jhanka Tanki, Dolly Darling, Pehchaan and Wehshi.

Noor Fatima

The writer is a staff member.

