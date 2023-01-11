Search

Pakistani actor Sadia Khan reacts to dating rumours with SRK’s son Aryan Khan

Web Desk 01:06 PM | 11 Jan, 2023
Pakistani model and actor Sadia Khan and Aryan Khan, the eldest son of a Bollywood superstar, are rumoured to be dating each other after being clicked in a viral picture.

Apparently, a lot has kept the ball rolling for Sadia, and one of India’s most eligible bachelors Aryan Khan, since the duo rubs shoulders in the New Year party.

A photo of the two was all over social media platforms in which Sadia, who dressed up to the nines, can be seen standing beside Shah Rukh Khan’s son with the picture taken in the whereabouts of Dubai.

In response to the dating rumors, the Khuda Aur Muhabbat actor cleared the air during an interaction with a media outlet.

She trashed speculations and called such gossips ‘baseless.' Praising Aryan, she called him a ‘well-mannered boy’.

The actor went on to say that posing with each other does not mean that they were dating. The 35-year-old added she was not the only one who took a picture with Aryan, adding that there were other people too who took pictures and shared online, but somehow her picture went viral.

Sadia was last seen in Maryam Periera (2018). She is known for roles in Khuda Aur Muhabbat, Shayad, and Maryam Periera. Khan also makes appearances in films Dunno Y2, Life Is a Moment, and Abdullah: The Final Witness.

Sadia Khan sets internet on fire with ‘Bebo moves’ in red saree

