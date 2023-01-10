Search

PakistanViral

Who is Khalid Mehmood Dar? The son-in-law of former DG ISI Gen (r) Faiz Hameed

Web Desk 09:32 AM | 10 Jan, 2023
Who is Khalid Mehmood Dar? The son-in-law of former DG ISI Gen (r) Faiz Hameed

RAWALPINDI – Former Pakistani general Gen (r) Faiz Hameed’s daughter Anusha Chaudhry tied the knot in late December.

Ever since the wedding of Anusha Chaudhry was held and pictures surfaced; Pakistanis are yearning to know the son-in-law of Gen (r) Faiz Hameed, one of the noted generals of the Pakistan Army, who stepped down lately following a change of command.

Lately, a private news channel shared the unseen details of Khalid Mehmood Dar who tied the knot with Anusha Chaudhry in Rawalpindi.

The report claimed that Khalid Mehmood Dar is the son of Brigadier Hamid Dar. The groom hailed from Gujranwala, a city located around 70 kilometers from the provincial capital Lahore.

The newlywed couple reportedly knows each other from university days as they both graduated from National Defence University (NDU).

The two got hitched in a high-profile wedding which was a political and military gala with a number of prominent public figures in attendance.

Pakistan’s politicians, former military high command, journalists, and other notable dignitaries gathered under one roof to grace the event of the former spymaster.

Incumbent Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC), General Sahir Shamshad Mirza, former Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP), Saqib Nisar, Chairman Senate, Sadiq Sanjrani, Former Army Chief, General Ashfaq Parvez Kayani, General (retd.) Qamar Javed Bajwa, and Asim Saleem Bajwa were spotted at the event.

Pakistan Army ex-chiefs Gen (r) Bajwa, Kiani attend wedding of Faiz Hameed’s daughter

PTI leaders Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Asad Umar, and Fawad Chaudhry, were also present at the wedding ceremony, other than AJK Prime Minister Sardar Tanvir Ilyas, and primetime show host Saleem Safi.

MORE FROM THIS CATEGORY

Pakistan Army chief Gen Asim Munir meets Saudi crown prince during maiden official visit

09:38 AM | 9 Jan, 2023

Pakistan Army ex-chiefs Gen (r) Bajwa, Kiani attend wedding of Faiz Hameed’s daughter

09:18 AM | 8 Jan, 2023

Accountability court orders to unfreeze Ishaq Dar’s assets, bank accounts

01:14 PM | 7 Jan, 2023

Maryam’s son Junaid Safdar is not joining politics in Pakistan!

08:49 PM | 6 Jan, 2023

Pakistan's former three-star general facing espionage charges 'released from Adiala jail'

06:38 PM | 6 Jan, 2023

Miftah claims Dar hatched plot to remove him as finance minster

06:06 PM | 5 Jan, 2023
Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Advertisement

Latest

Saudi Arabia mulls boosting investments in Pakistan to $10 billion

10:34 AM | 10 Jan, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – January 10, 2023

08:04 AM | 10 Jan, 2023

Forex

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on January 10, 2023 (Tuesday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 234.3 236.9
Euro EUR 268 270.7
UK Pound Sterling GBP 305 308
U.A.E Dirham AED 68.6 69.2
Saudi Riyal SAR 66.6 67.25
Australian Dollar AUD 164.15 165.4
Bahrain Dinar BHD 604 608.5
Canadian Dollar CAD 174 175.35
China Yuan CNY 33.18 33.43
Danish Krone DKK 32.5 32.85
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 29.09 29.44
Indian Rupee INR 2.76 2.84
Japanese Yen JPY 2.45 2.51
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 737.84 742.84
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 50.95 51.40
New Zealand Dollar NZD 144 145.2
Norwegians Krone NOK 22.43 22.73
Omani Riyal OMR 589.88 594.38
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 62.26 62.76
Singapore Dollar SGD 170.12 171.42
Swedish Korona SEK 21.78 22.08
Swiss Franc CHF 241.85 243.6
Thai Bhat THB 6.59 6.68

Gold & Silver Rate

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs182,300 on Tuesday.

The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs156,300. Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs 143,800 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 167,600.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 182,300 PKR 2,080
Karachi PKR 182,300 PKR 2,080
Islamabad PKR 182,300 PKR 2,080
Peshawar PKR 182,300 PKR 2,080
Quetta PKR 182,300 PKR 2,080
Sialkot PKR 182,300 PKR 2,080
Attock PKR 182,300 PKR 2,080
Gujranwala PKR 182,300 PKR 2,080
Jehlum PKR 182,300 PKR 2,080
Multan PKR 182,300 PKR 2,080
Bahawalpur PKR 182,300 PKR 2,080
Gujrat PKR 182,300 PKR 2,080
Nawabshah PKR 182,300 PKR 2,080
Chakwal PKR 182,300 PKR 2,080
Hyderabad PKR 182,300 PKR 2,080
Nowshehra PKR 182,300 PKR 2,080
Sargodha PKR 182,300 PKR 2,080
Faisalabad PKR 182,300 PKR 2,080
Mirpur PKR 182,300 PKR 2,080

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile – Chaudhry Parvez Elahi

Profile: Aamir Liaquat Hussain

Muzna Masood Malik: Who is the wife of Pakistan cricketer Haris Rauf?

Mirza Bilal Baig: Who is the third husband of Reham Khan?

Profile: Ayla Malik

Profile: Lionel Messi

Profile: Firdous Jamal 

Profile: Mian Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: