Who is Khalid Mehmood Dar? The son-in-law of former DG ISI Gen (r) Faiz Hameed

RAWALPINDI – Former Pakistani general Gen (r) Faiz Hameed’s daughter Anusha Chaudhry tied the knot in late December.

Ever since the wedding of Anusha Chaudhry was held and pictures surfaced; Pakistanis are yearning to know the son-in-law of Gen (r) Faiz Hameed, one of the noted generals of the Pakistan Army, who stepped down lately following a change of command.

Lately, a private news channel shared the unseen details of Khalid Mehmood Dar who tied the knot with Anusha Chaudhry in Rawalpindi.

The report claimed that Khalid Mehmood Dar is the son of Brigadier Hamid Dar. The groom hailed from Gujranwala, a city located around 70 kilometers from the provincial capital Lahore.

The newlywed couple reportedly knows each other from university days as they both graduated from National Defence University (NDU).

The two got hitched in a high-profile wedding which was a political and military gala with a number of prominent public figures in attendance.

Pakistan’s politicians, former military high command, journalists, and other notable dignitaries gathered under one roof to grace the event of the former spymaster.

Incumbent Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC), General Sahir Shamshad Mirza, former Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP), Saqib Nisar, Chairman Senate, Sadiq Sanjrani, Former Army Chief, General Ashfaq Parvez Kayani, General (retd.) Qamar Javed Bajwa, and Asim Saleem Bajwa were spotted at the event.

PTI leaders Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Asad Umar, and Fawad Chaudhry, were also present at the wedding ceremony, other than AJK Prime Minister Sardar Tanvir Ilyas, and primetime show host Saleem Safi.