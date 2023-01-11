Search

Technology

YouTube enables content creators to earn money from Shorts

Web Desk 09:48 AM | 11 Jan, 2023
YouTube enables content creators to earn money from Shorts

YouTube monetization feature is now open for all creators, including those who post TikTok-style short videos, to help them build a business while connecting with their audiences.

In the latest move to empower all contributors, the leading video-sharing platform has updated the terms of its Partner Program to allow people to earn revenue with Shorts.

Google-owned platform make changes after stepping into the multiformat league, following the footsteps of other platforms – which amassed huge followings. Earlier, only longer videos were monetized by YouTube.

In the latest announcement, the company mentioned starting ad revenue for Shorts creators from February 1. The video site, which amassed 34 billion viewers last month, is starting to roll out new terms for all creators in the YouTube Partner Program.

It sent updated terms to creators, allowing them time till July 10 to accept and become part of the program.

Last year in September, YouTube announced enabling creators to generate revenue from Shorts.

It further announced that the new revenue-sharing model will replace the YouTube Shorts Fund. Video makers, who are willing to garner funds, can apply to the program if they meet basic requirements which need creators to have 1,000 subscribers and 10 million Shorts views over 3 months period.

With the latest step to enable creators, Shorts is likely to become generate new users who shared more content on TikTok.

Google adsense: ‘A payments account was canceled’, but don’t worry Youtubers!

Technology

Pakistan Cricket Board’s official YouTube channel briefly hacked

10:53 AM | 3 Jan, 2023

Good news for Pakistani content creators as Facebook enables monetisation tool

11:32 AM | 10 Dec, 2022

vivo Y55 — an elegant design, and value-for-money smartphone

12:03 PM | 19 Sep, 2022

YouTube down across Pakistan during Imran Khan’s speech at Peshawar rally

08:41 PM | 6 Sep, 2022

Twitter abuzz with reports of YouTube outage in Pakistan during PTI power show

09:21 PM | 21 Aug, 2022

ACE Money Transfer and Bank Alfalah Giving Away SIX Kia Sportage Alpha

04:31 PM | 24 Jun, 2022
Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Advertisement

Latest

Weather turns cold in Lahore after light showers

02:49 PM | 11 Jan, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – January 11, 2023

08:04 AM | 11 Jan, 2023

Forex

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on January 11, 2023 (Wednesday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 234.55 237.15
Euro EUR 270 272.2
UK Pound Sterling GBP 306 309
U.A.E Dirham AED 68.7 69.3
Saudi Riyal SAR 66.8 67.25
Australian Dollar AUD 165 166.25
Bahrain Dinar BHD 606.69 611.19
Canadian Dollar CAD 177 178.35
China Yuan CNY 33.68 33.93
Danish Krone DKK 32.99 33.34
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 29.09 29.44
Indian Rupee INR 2.76 2.84
Japanese Yen JPY 2.48 2.52
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 745.63 750.63
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 50.95 51.40
New Zealand Dollar NZD 145.98 147.18
Norwegians Krone NOK 22.43 22.73
Omani Riyal OMR 592.78 597.28
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 62.26 62.76
Singapore Dollar SGD 170.12 171.42
Swedish Korona SEK 21.78 22.08
Swiss Franc CHF 244 245.75
Thai Bhat THB 6.8 6.9

Gold & Silver Rate

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs181,200 on Wednesday.

The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs155,350. Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs 142,900 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 166,750.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 181,200 PKR 2,080
Karachi PKR 181,200 PKR 2,080
Islamabad PKR 181,200 PKR 2,080
Peshawar PKR 181,200 PKR 2,080
Quetta PKR 181,200 PKR 2,080
Sialkot PKR 181,200 PKR 2,080
Attock PKR 181,200 PKR 2,080
Gujranwala PKR 181,200 PKR 2,080
Jehlum PKR 181,200 PKR 2,080
Multan PKR 181,200 PKR 2,080
Bahawalpur PKR 181,200 PKR 2,080
Gujrat PKR 181,200 PKR 2,080
Nawabshah PKR 181,200 PKR 2,080
Chakwal PKR 181,200 PKR 2,080
Hyderabad PKR 181,200 PKR 2,080
Nowshehra PKR 181,200 PKR 2,080
Sargodha PKR 181,200 PKR 2,080
Faisalabad PKR 181,200 PKR 2,080
Mirpur PKR 181,200 PKR 2,080

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile – Chaudhry Parvez Elahi

Profile: Aamir Liaquat Hussain

Muzna Masood Malik: Who is the wife of Pakistan cricketer Haris Rauf?

Mirza Bilal Baig: Who is the third husband of Reham Khan?

Profile: Ayla Malik

Profile: Lionel Messi

Profile: Firdous Jamal 

Profile: Mian Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: