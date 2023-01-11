YouTube enables content creators to earn money from Shorts

YouTube monetization feature is now open for all creators, including those who post TikTok-style short videos, to help them build a business while connecting with their audiences.

In the latest move to empower all contributors, the leading video-sharing platform has updated the terms of its Partner Program to allow people to earn revenue with Shorts.

Google-owned platform make changes after stepping into the multiformat league, following the footsteps of other platforms – which amassed huge followings. Earlier, only longer videos were monetized by YouTube.

In the latest announcement, the company mentioned starting ad revenue for Shorts creators from February 1. The video site, which amassed 34 billion viewers last month, is starting to roll out new terms for all creators in the YouTube Partner Program.

It sent updated terms to creators, allowing them time till July 10 to accept and become part of the program.

Last year in September, YouTube announced enabling creators to generate revenue from Shorts.

It further announced that the new revenue-sharing model will replace the YouTube Shorts Fund. Video makers, who are willing to garner funds, can apply to the program if they meet basic requirements which need creators to have 1,000 subscribers and 10 million Shorts views over 3 months period.

With the latest step to enable creators, Shorts is likely to become generate new users who shared more content on TikTok.