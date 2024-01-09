British Royal Family wishes Kate Middleton on 42nd birthday

On the occasion of Catherine, Princess of Wales' 42nd birthday, the British Royal family released a new photograph of her from King Charles III's coronation and extended their heartiest wishes.

The palace, on behalf of King Charles III, Queen Camilla and other senior members of the Royal Family, shared the photo on platform X (formerly known as Twitter).

“Wishing The Princess of Wales a very happy birthday today!,” the platform X post read.

Wishing The Princess of Wales a very happy birthday today! ????????



📷 @ChrisJack_Getty

The Princess of Wales, popularly known and Kate Middleton, is married to William, Prince of Wales. Prince William is the heir apparent to the British throne. The couple has three children, George, Charlotte, and Louis.

Middleton is one of the most popular figures in the reigning British monarchy. Her sartorial statements, elegance, and philanthropy make her one of the most influential people in the world, earning her a spot on the Influence List 2023 by The Independent.