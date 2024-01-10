Gold price drops in Pakistan

KARACHI – The price of 24 karat gold per tola dropped by Rs300, selling at Rs216,100, down from its previous rate of Rs216,400 on the last trading day.

Similarly, the cost of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also declined by Rs257 to Rs185,271 from Rs185,528.

Meanwhile, 10 grams of 22 karat gold reduced to Rs169,832 from Rs170,067, according to the All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association.

The per tola price of silver decreased by Rs10 to Rs2,650, while the price for ten grams of silver dropped by Rs8.58 to Rs2,271.94.

Internationally, the gold price saw a decline of $3, dropping to $2,047 from $2,050, as reported by the Association.