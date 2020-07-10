LHC orders high-level probe into petrol crisis
12:07 AM | 10 Jul, 2020
LAHORE - The Lahore High Court (LHC) has directed the federal government to form high-level commission to probe into the petroleum crisis that gripped the country recently.
Chief Justice LHC Justice Muhammad Qasim Khan heard the case in Lahore today (Thursday).
During hearing, Attorney General of Pakistan, Chairman OGRA and the Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister apprised the court about the government's stance on matter.
The court adjourned the hearing of the case till July 16.
