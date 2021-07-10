Dogs involved in Karachi DHA attack to be put down as agreement reached
KARACHI – Two of the canines that injured a senior lawyer in Karachi's DHA will be euthanized and not returned to their owners as both parties reached an agreement.
Reports in local news suggest that the dog’s owner has reached an out-of-court settlement agreeing to put down the deadly pooches, in a humanly way of killing an animal without any pain, besides also donating 1 million to an NGO as compensation.
The compromise agreement dated July 6 stated that Akhtar decided to forgive the dog owner for the sake of Allah on some specific conditions. According to the agreement made, the latter would also offer an unconditional apology to the victim Mirza Akhter Ali.
The owner, Humayun Khan also barred to keep wild animals as pets from now onwards and he would have to approach Clifton Cantonment Board in case he had to keep a dog as a pet. The owner could only accompany dogs in the future in the presence of a trainer, the agreement further added.
South SSP (Investigation) Imran Mirza also confirmed that both sides had reached an agreement and said police would dispose of the case accordingly.
Earlier, a harrowing clip had gone viral on social media showing the elderly man getting mauled by the two pet dogs last month. The incident was captured by a CCTV camera, which showed the giant canines pouncing on the poor man to the ground while he was out for a walk. The victim got severe injuries from the dogs before being rescued by local residents.
