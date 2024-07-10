Three soldiers martyred in South Waziristan

RAWALPINDI – Three soldiers of the Pakistan Army were martyred during an exchange of fire with terrorists in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s South Waziristan district, according to the military’s media wing on Tuesday.

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) reported that the three brave soldiers—Sepoy Asad Ullah, 30, from Mitiari district; Sepoy Muhammad Sufyan, 28, from DI Khan district; and Non-Combatant Bearer Zain Ali, 24, from Bahwalnagar district—fought valiantly and embraced martyrdom in the intense firefight.

A sanitisation operation is ongoing to eliminate any remaining terrorists in the area, the ISPR added.

“Pakistan’s security forces are committed to eradicating terrorism from the country, and the sacrifices of our brave soldiers only strengthen our resolve,” the ISPR stated.

This incident occurred just hours after a Pakistan Army captain was martyred in a gunbattle with terrorists in North Waziristan, KP, as per the ISPR. Captain Muhammad Osama bin Arshad, 24, from Rawalpindi district, laid down his life defending the motherland.

The ISPR further mentioned that two terrorists were killed as troops effectively targeted the terrorists’ location during the fierce gunfight.