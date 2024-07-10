Three soldiers martyred in South Waziristan

RAWALPINDI – Three soldiers of the Pakistan Army were martyred during an exchange of fire with terrorists in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s South Waziristan district, according to the military’s media wing on Tuesday.
The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) reported that the three brave soldiers—Sepoy Asad Ullah, 30, from Mitiari district; Sepoy Muhammad Sufyan, 28, from DI Khan district; and Non-Combatant Bearer Zain Ali, 24, from Bahwalnagar district—fought valiantly and embraced martyrdom in the intense firefight.
A sanitisation operation is ongoing to eliminate any remaining terrorists in the area, the ISPR added.
“Pakistan’s security forces are committed to eradicating terrorism from the country, and the sacrifices of our brave soldiers only strengthen our resolve,” the ISPR stated.
This incident occurred just hours after a Pakistan Army captain was martyred in a gunbattle with terrorists in North Waziristan, KP, as per the ISPR. Captain Muhammad Osama bin Arshad, 24, from Rawalpindi district, laid down his life defending the motherland.
The ISPR further mentioned that two terrorists were killed as troops effectively targeted the terrorists’ location during the fierce gunfight.
Pakistani currency rates against US Dollar and other currencies on July 10, 2024 (Wednesday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 279.8 for buying and 280.75 for selling.
Euro's buying rate moves up to 294.45 and selling rate is 297.75 while British Pound rate is 353 for buying, and 356.5 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 75.45 and Saudi Riyal increases to 73.7.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.8
|280.75
|Euro
|EUR
|294.45
|297.75
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|353
|356.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.45
|76.25
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.7
|74.42
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182.25
|184
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|740.62
|748.62
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|203.25
|205.25
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.3
|38.7
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.12
|40.52
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.60
|35.95
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.45
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.9
|1.98
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|907.85
|916.85
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.95
|59.75
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.24
|171.24
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.04
|26.34
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|722.87
|730.89
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.39
|77.09
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|202.25
|204.25
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.5
|26.8
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|309.15
|311.65
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.55
|7.7
