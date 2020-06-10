Sikh community condemns brutalities, pay rich tribute to martyrs in IOK

ISLAMABAD - Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Sikh Intellectuals Circle, Narinder Singh Khalsa, has said that the Sikh community realized the pains and suffering of the brutalized Kashmiri’s in Indian Occupied Kashmir.

Narinder Singh Khalsa, while addressing a function organized by Sikh youth in the Gole Gujral area of Jammu paid rich tributes to all martyrs and said the Sikh community will continue to strive for an honorable resolution of the Kashmir dispute as per UN resolutions, Kashmir Media Service reported.

He said the Sikh community can never forget the wounds of Operation Blue Star. The function was organized in memory of 1984 operation Blue Star, which killed thousands of Sikh leaders and community members including Sant Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale, Bh Amrik Singh, and Gen Subegh Singh.

He said present communal Hindu rulers of India have let loose a reign of terror against minorities in India and now their open Hindutva agenda for Hindu state has justified “our aspiration for the separate Sikh nation.”

