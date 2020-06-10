'Sri Lanka to host Asia Cup T20 tournament'

Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) President Shammi Silva said that they received the green signal to host Asia Cup T20 tournament from the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) here Tuesday.

Shammi Silva said they held a discussion with the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and they signaled to them to host the edition of Asia Cup T20 tournament from the Asian Cricket Council (ACC).

“We took up this matter with Pakistan Cricket Board and they have nodded to host this edition amid fears of Coronavirus,” said Shamim Silva, pointing out that they had an online ACC meeting with the PCB on Monday.

‘Now, we have to discuss with the government about hosting the event,” said Shamim Silva, adding that they would present a proper plan by involving medical officials about how to manage and host this event amid fears of Coronavirus.

Six teams will play the tournament including India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Sri-Lanka, and Afghanistan while the winner of the qualifying tournament to be played among other Asian nations. On other hand, India is the defending champion.