'Sri Lanka to host Asia Cup T20 tournament'
Associated Press of Pakistan
12:35 AM | 10 Jun, 2020
'Sri Lanka to host Asia Cup T20 tournament'
Share

Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) President Shammi Silva said that they received the green signal to host Asia Cup T20 tournament from the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) here Tuesday.

Shammi Silva said they held a discussion with the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and they signaled to them to host the edition of Asia Cup T20 tournament from the Asian Cricket Council (ACC).

“We took up this matter with Pakistan Cricket Board and they have nodded to host this edition amid fears of Coronavirus,” said Shamim Silva, pointing out that they had an online ACC meeting with the PCB on Monday.

‘Now, we have to discuss with the government about hosting the event,” said Shamim Silva, adding that they would present a proper plan by involving medical officials about how to manage and host this event amid fears of Coronavirus.

Six teams will play the tournament including India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Sri-Lanka, and Afghanistan while the winner of the qualifying tournament to be played among other Asian nations. On other hand, India is the defending champion.

More From This Category
'Sri Lanka to host Asia Cup T20 tournament'
12:35 AM | 10 Jun, 2020
PCB steps forward to support cricketers facing ...
07:00 PM | 7 Jun, 2020
PCB central contract — Bisma retains Pakistan ...
09:17 PM | 5 Jun, 2020
FIA summons Shoaib Akhtar over dispute with ...
07:24 PM | 3 Jun, 2020
Waqar sees bilateral cricket between Pakistan, ...
06:40 PM | 1 Jun, 2020
Ex-SC judge to hear Umar Akmal’s appeal against ...
05:59 PM | 31 May, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
‘Ertuğrul’ sings Dil Dil Pakistan – VIDEO
06:17 PM | 9 Jun, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr