PIA offers discount for senior citizens to boost Covid vaccination rates
Web Desk
11:33 AM | 10 Jun, 2021
KARACHI – Pakistan International Airlines Wednesday announced a reduction in fares for senior citizens on domestic flights in a bid to boost rates of COVID-19 mass vaccination in the South Asian country.

Pakistan International Airlines announced a 10 percent concession for persons aged 50 years and above as part of the government's plan to vaccinate around 70 million people by the end of the year.

Reports in local media citing national-flag carrier management said ‘the special discounted fares go into effect from today, however; it can only be availed on domestic flights.

Senior citizens who are 50-years-old or above can avail themselves of the discount on domestic flights by showing their Covid-19 vaccination certificate issued by NADRA, the statement reads.

Meanwhile, Pakistan achieved another goal as it completed administering 10 million anti-coronavirus vaccinations on Wednesday and claimed to have successfully contained the third wave of the pandemic.

After reaching the milestone, the country’s nerve center on Covid has made vaccination obligatory for public and private sector employees. Pakistan has decided to start a nationwide mass vaccination campaign under a three-pronged strategy.

